Sedalia Chorale will present a special performance Saturday evening and will honor two of Sedalia’s late musical talents.
The Sedalia Chorale Presents A Classic Chorale will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday. The program, which will include some Christmas music, will also honor Conductor Britt Faaborg’s late wife Mary Jane Faaborg, who played flute, and longtime Chorale member the late Marc Hibbard.
“Marc passed away on a Wednesday or Thursday and he had been at rehearsal on Monday night,” Faaborg said. “He was very faithful, very faithful and enjoyed performing. He never had a negative word about anybody. It’s hard to lose him too.”
This year’s performance will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church, a relatively new venue for the Chorale.
“Wesley is a really nice facility,” Faaborg said. “They have good acoustics and it’s exciting to be there.”
Sedalia Chorale members will perform a variety of numbers including songs that are listener favorites.
“Like for instance, we start off with ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band’ which is always a favorite,” Faaborg said. “And, we’re doing a really sharp arrangement of ‘When I Fall in Love.’”
Members will also sing a German song “Der Gang Zum Liebchen,” which translated is “Journey to My Love.”
Assistant Conductor this year is Amanda Poindexter.
“She’s directing a couple songs,” Faaborg said. “One is a really pretty song called ‘A Red Red Rose.’ And, we’re doing ‘Java Jive’ which we’ve done numerous times, but it’s the Manhattan Transfer version.”
Christmas themed songs include two songs combined together, “The First Noel” and Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major. Other songs include a bit of Christmas humor.
“Another one we’re doing is kind of a novelty, tongue-in-cheek song, ‘Throw the Yule Log On Uncle John,’” Faaborg said smiling. “It’s how the words are set into the sentence, they could have a double meaning.”
Faaborg said Saturday is the last performance of the season for the Sedalia Chorale, but members will also perform with the Sedalia Symphony Pops Concert Monday, Dec. 2 at the Heckart Performing Arts Center and perform in a holiday program, “Missa pastoralis bohemia” directed by Anne Tempel, featuring many area talents Saturday, Dec. 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Tickets for The Sedalia Chorale Presents A Classic Chorale are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from any Sedalia Chorale member.
