Music will fill the evening air at Liberty Park Thursday as the Sedalia Community Concert Band performs for the first time this season in an outdoor venue.
Conductor Stephen Broadbent said Wednesday the band will play four free concerts this season. All performances will be outside at the old original bandstand, slightly northwest of Convention Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert season has been shortened and the format changed.
“With only having four concerts and especially with COVID and not knowing how many ensemble members would come back, it allowed us to have the entire month of June to rehearse the pieces,” he noted. “It allowed some of our adults and some of our students who like to go on vacation to not feel so hard-pressed.”
He added the changes actually “relaxed the season and made it a little bit more fun and carefree.” For several years the band has performed inside Conventional Hall and Broadbent said the band is happy to be performing outside again.
“That was kind of our original intent anyway,” he noted. “We wanted to go back outside. The parks department has plans for an outdoor performing arts venue for Liberty Park.
“It’s in their long-range planning,” he continued. “But because of COVID, it helped us push that out sooner … COVID gave us the advantage to say, ‘hey let’s go back outside.’”
For outdoor seating, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sit among the trees as the band performs or just park in their car and listen.
“If you have little ones, they can play on the playground while you sit and watch the concert,” Broadbent added.
He noted the ensemble of 38 is excited about performing outdoors and will practice social distancing. Many of the band members are students who lost the fourth quarter of band instruction due to schools closing because of the pandemic.
“They wanted to get back out there and do some playing,” he said. “And they’ve been doing a great job of it. It’s a great ensemble this year.”
Thursday’s concert will be a patriotic performance and will feature old standards such as “Liberty Bell March” and “Stars and Stripes.”
“We will also have our salute to each branch of the armed forces,” Broadbent noted. “Also, we’re keeping with that idea of reverence of why we are celebrating the Fourth of July. Why we acknowledge our military and take some time to remember what July Fourth meant to the beginnings of our country.”
July’s other concerts will not have a theme but will be filled with a variety of musical styles. Broadbent said the music will take in pop medleys, big band, show tunes, movie themes and band standards.
“It’s good to shift gears,” he explained. “Let’s say you’re playing an Elvis medley and then you shift gears to a nice slow tune overture … and then jump back into a march.
“It keeps the listener on their toes and keeps the band on their toes,” he continued. “It challenges them as well.”
The last concert this year will still feature the Sedalia Community Concert Band Scholarship recipients. Broadbent said to be eligible one must be an ensemble member.
“There’s an application process,” he noted. “If you have won the scholarship in the past, you can apply for it again. And it’s to anyone who is in the ensemble, continuing their education and performing in a musical ensemble at an institution of education.”
Scholarships are not exclusive to high school graduates but are also available for non-traditional college students. Broadbent added the band is still accepting new members this year. Those who wish to apply for the scholarship may contact him through the Sedalia Community Concert Band Facebook page or by email at sedaliacommunityconcertband@gmail.com.
Sedalia Community Concert Band performances are Thursday, July 2, 9, 16 and 23. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be canceled for rain.
