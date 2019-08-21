Dogs and humans alike have a fun-packed day to look forward to Saturday thanks to the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department.
The department will host its first Dog Jog One Miler and second Bark in the Park event Saturday at Liberty Park. All proceeds will go to area animal rescues and the Sedalia Animal Shelter.
The festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. for check-in for the Dog Jog One Miler. Registration has closed, but people are still welcome to participate with their dogs, according to Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde. The run begins at 8 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a human and dog pair and $5 for an extra dog.
“They come out and we’ll do a little run around the park here. The dog will get a bandana and a medal for finishing…” Lynde said.
“It’s not necessarily a timed run, it’s more of a fun run — come and bring your dog, socialize, have fun with your friends type of run.”
The day will continue with Bark in the Park at 10 a.m. at Convention Hall with a silent auction, bake sale, agility course, food vendors, and more. The silent auction will feature various items collected by the rescues.
Sedalia Dairy Queen also provided 100 doggy sundaes and the department is setting up a station where people can make sundaes for their dogs. Be a Good Dog University will set up an agility course for dogs to try in the courtyard.
“They just have like the tubes and some things that dogs can just come and do if they want to. I know not all dogs like to do that stuff, but it’s just fun to have out there for them,” Lynde said. “We had some dogs that had never done anything like that last year and then they got on it and they had fun.”
According to Lynde, there will also be several educational and helpful attractions. The Sedalia Police Department will perform a drug dog demonstration and Canine Design will be doing nail clipping for donations. People can also learn about helping stray cats through Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) programs and outdoor shelters.
Adoptable cats and dogs will be at the event for those “looking for a new friend” and some will even be featured in a Meet the Dogs dog show on the gym stage.
“Each of the rescues will take a dog up on stage and just do a little bio about it, like if it’s been in there for a very long time or something like that. Just kind of showing off like, ‘Hey this is what this dog loves to do maybe you could take him home’ and then we just show off those dogs to kind of get people looking at them,” said Lynde.
Other dogs can have their time to shine on stage too in the Dog Contest with prizes for biggest dog, smallest dog, look-a-like, cutest dog, and best dressed.
The event was a big success last year with roughly 500 people attending, according to Lynde. They’re hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
“My goal from this is to just raise awareness of all of the different organizations and rescues around here. Not everybody knows there’s so many in town and that there are multiple people that help,” Lynde said.
“Yes the animal shelter has tons and tons of animals there, but they also help and get the word out about all of the rescues in town…Generally everyone is kind of working together anyways. Also just trying to raise more money for them to be able to help all of the animals.”
Bark in the Park will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 1500 W. Third Street. For more information, call the Parks Department at 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com or facebook.com/sedaliaparks.
