Sedalia Punkfest, which began Friday and continues Saturday, is a first for the area but promotor Andy Blackstone hopes to make it an annual event.
Blackstone said Punkfest is an event supported by many people in the local music world, such as Making the Band, By the Fire Media and Best Take Media.
“I have the support of a lot of friends of course,” he noted. “None of this can happen without support of everybody else in the (music) community.
“It’s not a one man show,” he continued. “It’s never going to spotlight one area only. The art and music scene, we’re all interconnected and supporting one another.”
He added the reason for mutual support is because each wants to make sure “promoters, supporters and venues are not taking advantage of one another.”
“At the end of the day it’s about communication,” he added. “Having good communication. Everybody’s trying to network with each other.”
The Lantern House owner Lisa Kindle said she wants to be all inclusive with shows at the restaurant.
“Punkfest is Andy’s, and Andy has been working with all the communities, not just Sedalia,” she said. “He has a wide base of musicians that he deals with and he has always promoted local.”
She added it’s a “collective” of musicians working together to promote the two-day festival at The Lantern House.
“All promotions go to everybody, all genres, all walks, all sorts of entertainment, are welcomed with open arms here,” she added. “We are a venue not just a bar.”
Blackstone said Sedalia Punkfest is promoting bands of all ages from 15 to 40.
A local band, On the Moon, features Brady Rowland, Aidan Huddleston and Eric Beltran. Each is only 15, but trained under Sedalia’s Justin Lawson with Making the Band.
“I’m proud of that group because I’ve worked with Brady Rowland, who is the lead singer,” Blackstone said. “He’s played before with other bands here in Sedalia.”
Blackstone added he’s amazed at the parenteral support On the Moon has, and that he works with both the band members and the parents.
Other bands hale from Australia, Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas, Jefferson City, St. Louis, and Kansas City.
On Friday eight bands played from 3 to 10 p.m., including On the Moon at 5 p.m. On Saturday, bands will begin playing at 11 a.m. and play for 12 hours. Blackstone said for a smooth transition there will be two stages one outside and one indoors.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Blackstone added there will be a special performance by fire spinners, UltraViolets, of Kansas City; the performance will take place outside.
“Everyone is looking forward to that,” Blackstone said. “They do all kinds of tricks. People will be driving by and it will attract attention.”
The event will also have vendors and band merchandise for sale.
Sedalia Punkfest will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, at The Lantern House, 21746 U.S. Highway 50. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Those purchasing a ticket will receive a wristband so they can come and go at will.
