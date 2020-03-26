A local fisherman has taken his love for the sport one step further by creating custom fishing rods and selling them across America.
James Handley, of Sedalia, owns Triple Threat Custom Rods and has been building and selling rods since October 2015. So far, he’s created and sold more than 400 custom-crafted fishing rods.
Handley said by phone Thursday that after buying a commercial rod that broke, he decided he could build a better quality rod. Due to an injury, Handley became depressed but he was encouraged to take up the craft by three friends, Ken Oswald, Clay Poynter and Kelly Dore, all of Sedalia.
“I have friends who help me out with this,” Handley said. “I broke my neck twice and this is my therapy.
“I didn’t want to get out of the house, I didn’t want to do anything,” he continued. “They got me back out into the public with this here. I’m out and about meeting people now and they come to the house to pick out what they want. It makes a big difference.”
Being an avid fisherman also prompted Handley to become a rod artisan.
“That’s what really got us going in that direction,” Handley noted. “We broke a rod that we bought at a store, which is called a production rod, it had a warranty on it and the warranty wasn’t very good.
“I said, ‘I could build a better rod than that,’” he added. “It kind of planted the idea and it took off from there.”
Handley said he didn’t know how to make fishing rods but that didn’t deter him. He began to research the subject. After learning how to build them, his fishing rod business skyrocketed. Handley and his friends also revamp and repair rods.
“We do a lot of memorial rods,” he added. “That’s a big thing, because it’s specialized just for that person.”
His rods are built for an assortment of fishing activities.
“We build everything from a 2-foot ice rod that they ice fish with, up to a 15-foot surf rod,” he said. “
The surf rod can be used for deep sea fishing, but Handley said many men buy it to fish for large catfish below the dam at Truman Lake in Warsaw.
“The average length on those runs around 13-foot to 13.6,” he noted. “We build crappie rods, bass rods, fly rods — actually there’s no limit on it.”
Handley has shipped rods to Alaska, Texas, Minnesota, the East Coast and the states surrounding Missouri.
He added his favorite rod to build is the crappie rod.
“Just because that’s my favorite fish to fish for,” he added smiling.
He noted that rod handles are built out of cork, foam-grip and paracord.
“And, there again, the color combinations are just unlimited,” Handley said. “We have like 400 different colors of thread we can use.”
He added the sky's the limit when building a rod.
“The imagination is your only limitation,” Handley said. “I’m actually working on one right now for a gentleman … with a corncob handle, and it’s actually turned out pretty sharp.”
While COVID-19 social distancing is in place, Handley said he can send pictures of handles and colors to potential clients by email or text.
For more information, visit Triple Threat Custom Rods on Facebook or call Handley at 660-221-5033.
