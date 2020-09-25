The State Fair Community College Theatre Arts program has delayed the performance of the comedy “Dearly Departed” that was scheduled for Oct. 7-11. The performance will now take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 in Stauffacher Theatre on the Sedalia campus.
This play, set in a remote area of the southern Bible Belt, is about the dysfunctional Turpin family who experience the unexpected death of Bud, husband of Raynelle, father of Ray-Bud and Delightful, grandfather of Junior, brother of Marguerite, and uncle to Royce. As family members prepare and come together for Bud’s funeral, problems and mishaps arise causing Ray-Bud to say to his long-suffering wife, Lucille, “When I die, don’t tell nobody. Just bury me in the backyard and tell everybody I left you.”
However, with help and comfort from an eccentric community of friends and neighbors, the Turpins pull together and help each other through their time of need, and finally, the funeral.
“Dearly Departed,” written by actor, comedian and playwright David Bottrell and actor Jessie Jones, premiered in 1991 in New Haven, Connecticut, followed by an Off-Broadway production at Second Stage in New York City. It went on to win six Drama-League Awards and has become popular among leading theatres. Tim Wells, SFCC faculty, is the director.
Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted at the door. Seating is first come, first served and limited to about 60 per show to allow for social distancing. Masks are required. For special accommodations, email Ryan Mahannah, Theatre Arts program coordinator, at rmahannah@sfccmo.edu.
