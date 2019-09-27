State Fair Community College will be presenting a dark comedy that takes a unique approach to a post-apocalyptic world, one that shows the importance of storytelling to humans.
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play” by Anne Washburn will be premiering at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Stauffacher Theatre and is put on by the SFCC Theatre Arts program.
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play” is about a group of survivors of an apocalyptic event that wipes out electricity. The play consists of three acts and covers a roughly 80-year timespan. Stage Manager Kimberly Ransdell said the group tries to remember an episode of “The Simpsons” as a way to distract themselves from the tragedy they just experienced.
“... there’s no electricity so they can’t watch it or look things up. During this act, there’s also other things that happen you can tell they are all on edge,” Ransdell said.
“In the second act, it’s about seven years after the event. The group has made a theater troupe and they go around performing episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ and commercials that are selling reality rather than products. There’s still the underlying theme of survival. The third act is 75 years in the future and this whole idea of the Simpsons has been built upon and it's changed over time.”
The play shows how the characters recount “The Simpsons” episode and how they get further and further from the truth as the years go on.
“The story that is on stage is almost a long game of telephone about what has happened over the last 82-ish years or so,” said Director and SFCC adjunct instructor Kristen Henning. “It’s not necessarily that we can’t find what the original episode would be like, but it’s more what does the story mean to these people and this world now
“At its core, I think it’s just a play talking about how essential storytelling is to our survival. It can be a fun pastime, but it’s really how humans have an innate desire to interact and communicate with each other and we do that through stories...I really liked the story of storytelling as essential to our survival, that is what theatre is and that is why we do theater.”
The play is “high-energy” and contains musical performances of songs from almost every genre, dancing, fight scenes, and elements of different forms of theatre and acting styles. The play has been challenging for the actors, but they have enjoyed it.
“It starts at the beginning of the apocalypse and you're that person and then the next act is seven years later and you're that same person but you've changed…There’s a lot of different levels. That hasn't been anything that I’ve done before in previous shows,” said Ben Brewer, who plays Gibson.
Cast member Cody Jones said he thinks people should see the play because it offers something for everyone to be able to relate to and enjoy.
“It also has a beautiful sense of realism to it. This really just looks like we are on stage improving…” Jones said. “I think it goes along really well with what would today's society do if we were put in that situation. What would we do to pass the time?”
Production members have been putting in long hours while preparing for the play, but have enjoyed their time especially due to the camaraderie between those involved.
“This is my first play in college and I couldn't ask for a better environment because everyone is so extremely supportive. Everything from just the pleasant conversation throughout rehearsal or just a high five from a cast member,” said Aren Goodwin who plays Sam.
While everyone has worked hard, the students believe that a lot of the credit goes to the hard work of Henning.
“Although the cast phenomenal and the crew is amazing we would not do what we do without Kristen. She has been so patient with all of us with this. This show is insane and Kristen took it by the horns…Her directorial vision is just out of this world. Everything you see it’s all from the eyes of her,” said Jones.
Regular performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5. A matinée will be presented at 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Admission on Oct. 2 is a donation and is $8 for all other performances. Tickets are $18 for the Oct. 5 dinner theatre in the Stauffacher lobby; dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone 60 or older may reserve free tickets for the matinée.
SFCC students and employees receive free admission, and cost of the dinner theatre for them is $10. Special group rates are available.
Tickets may be purchased at www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts, by calling the Box Office at 660-530-5814 or emailing tickets@sfccmo.edu.
