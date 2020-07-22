A local spoken word organization has found the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the direction of its performances in a positive way.
SpoFest, founded by James Bryant in 2011, normally provides public performances several times a year at coffee shops, vineyards and other venues. When the pandemic caused stay-at-home orders to be issued in March, Bryant knew he needed to find a way for readers to continue their performances.
Bryant said a book release event for author Steve Dotson was scheduled for March 28 at Backwoods Guitar. After much deliberation, Bryant switched gears and decided to offer the event as a Facebook Live event instead of a public event. This led him to offer an online reading platform for writers during the pandemic called SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose.
Since March 28, Bryant has offered the online version of Spofest from 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday on Facebook. This has allowed him to not only offer performances by SpoFest’s local, established readers but gain 25 new readers from Kentucky, California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas. Bryant said he anticipates another 10 to 15 new readers for the month of August.
“When it comes to finding people, who read poetry and write poetry, and prose … you’re always going to come up against a wall,” he explained. “Meaning that you’re eventually going to run out of people to participate. That wall becomes even larger when you talk about smaller cities.”
Having to discontinue live performances due to the pandemic opened new doors of opportunity for SpoFest by bringing in readers from across the country.
“What has happened with SpoFest, by going online it’s actually allowed me to realize the bigger picture,” he noted. “That is, not only can I rely on some of my core readers, in Sedalia Warrensburg and the surrounding area. I realize there’s a much larger audience (of writers) out there.
“Week after week we just started to reach a lot more people,” he continued. “And we started having a lot more variety. Obviously, it helps when you are able to pique the interest of the first Missouri Poet Laureate, the first Missouri lady poet laureate and the current poet laureate. That’s some pretty good darn company.”
Walter Bargen, Missouri’s first poet laureate, and Karen Craigo, the current poet laureate, have read several times during the events. Aliki Barnstone, a past poet laureate, has read once and plans to read again.
“This is the power of networking,” Bryant said. “I knew what the term was and I knew what the term meant, but it’s rather surreal to see it in action.”
Bryant said helping him spread the word about the online events are Craigo’s husband, Michael Czyzniejewski, an associate professor at Missouri State University, and writer Sandra Feen, of Ohio.
Viewership during the event ranges from 20 to 30 people. Bryant noted “it’s a slow trickle,” but he is seeing an increase in viewership.
“At every event we have, we have two or three new page likes,” he added. “By having these people on, I talk with them after the event and sometimes they have enjoyed the experience so much that they pass the word on to someone else.”
Bryant plans to continue the online format. Beginning in September, instead of a weekly event he will offer two events a month. He added he welcomes new readers of original poetry and prose. Bryant is also open to readers reserving a spot on a specific Saturday.
He added the whole presentation concept of the online version of SpoFest deals with the satisfaction of the reader.
“It’s all predicated on how much the reader enjoys their participation in that particular event,” Bryant said. “If they walk away going, ‘damn that was a really good event, I was able to promote my work, the people were friendly and courteous … (and) I’m going to tell other people about it.’
“So, that’s why I put so much effort into each event, to make sure it’s the very best.”
Those interested in reading original work during a SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event may view the guidelines and sign up at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online. To watch or listen to at 6 p.m. each Saturday, visit www.facebook.com/spofest/live.
