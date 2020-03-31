Two Sedalia artists are working to bring year-round spring to Liberty Park.
For the last three weeks, Linda Hoover and Glenda Miller have been painting a mural, “Springtime Anytime,” on a 12-by-34-foot piece of concrete near the park’s tennis courts. The mural will feature nature images pertaining to Missouri.
Due to inclement weather, the women have only been able to work one to two days a week. This week they plan to paint on the project Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“I had this idea for some time,” Hoover said Monday. “I tried to get interest going. I’ve been to the mayor’s Tree Board … and I wrote a grant, but I didn’t get it.”
She then decided to approach Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple.
“I painted a nice watercolor of my idea, so it was very clear what I had in mind,” Hoover noted. “I wrote up my proposal and took it into Amy and she loved it.”
Epple thought the large concrete wall would be an excellent area for the mural.
“I thought that would be perfect, people could drive by it in the summer,” Epple said. “The pool’s there.”
Epple added that the mural is the last Art in the Park project at Liberty Park for the fiscal year. “(Hoover) calls it ‘Springtime Anytime,’ she just wanted a place everyone could find some joy,” Epple said. “This one will be a nice addition and it’s also educational.”
Hoover and Miller are excited about the springtime theme of the mural.
“If people get to feeling down in the middle of a gloomy winter, they can come over here and get reminded that spring is just around the corner,” Hoover said.
The women hope to have the mural finished by the end of April.
“We have a lot of little details planned,” Hoover said. “Also, other than ‘Springtime Anytime’ it’s a Missouri thing. It’s going to have dogwoods, that are our Missouri tree.
“It will have a pink one here and a white one on the other side,” she continued. “It’s going to have a Hawthorne (tree) in the middle, which is our Missouri flower.”
The women will also paint Missouri’s bird, a Blue Bird, Missouri’s reptile, a box turtle, and Missouri’s amphibian, a bullfrog.
“In the middle…will be a goldfish pond,” Hoover added. “It’s a teaching thing too for Missouri, for teaching students. We have a picture in our mind of teachers bringing students over. And we’ll have a little plaque that will list those things.”
Hoover and Miller decided to work on the mural together since they had previously teamed up to paint the Sedalia Star mural in downtown Sedalia.
“We work well together,” Miller said. “I enjoy working with Linda on art projects, I think we make a great team and I enjoy painting.”
Hoover said after restrictions are lifted for the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Miller hope families will come over and use the mural as a backdrop for photo opportunities.
“That’s our goal is something beautiful, that everybody can enjoy,” she added.
