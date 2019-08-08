A retired high school art teacher creating a body of work using elements of cubism and postmodern techniques is the Missouri State Fair Artist-In-Residence through Monday.
Grant Kniffen, of St. Charles, is creating work that features American and western themes with a little bluegrass/country and wildlife thrown in for flavor. Kniffen has been painting for 45 years and is retired after 27 years from teaching art at Parkway North High School in St. Louis County.
“I do American subjects because I’ve always loved that,” he said. “My artistic heroes are (Thomas Hart) Benton, M.C. Wyeth, Charlie Russell and many others. I just love the subject matter … I do what I really like.”
He added that over time his work began to move in a new direction.
“I started becoming very attracted to what early 20th century modernism was doing, (like) Picasso,” Kniffen explained. “So, I started applying some of those qualities in various degrees to my work. So, there’s some cubism — that’s probably the most obvious quality that’s in some of them.
“So, what’s happened over time, is there’s becoming this synchronism of various art and historical styles into what I do,” he continued.
He said his painting style is a sort of “blending” that has taken place over the years.
“Thomas Hart Benton’s influence in color and contrast is huge,” he said. “And, I make no apologies for that. (And) M.C. Wyeth — the great illustrators of that golden age of the early 20th century.”
Kniffen said he looks at the early illustrators as “special effect” artists.
“Their illustrations for books were the special effects of that time,” he noted. “They inspired the imagination and with obviously a more romanticized view of things. It’s the same thing that movies have done. I’m trying to explore and apply my thinking to these subjects, and see what happens.”
Some of Kniffen’s paintings can take more than 100 hours to complete. One such piece, “The Homestead Pickers,” received an honorable mention in the MSF Top 50 Exhibition Wednesday evening.
“It was not an efficient piece, meaning I had to keep painting and repainting areas,” Kniffen explained. “Because there are so many intricate things going on.”
He added that the piece required the use of very small brushes to keep all the edges straight and aligned.
Kniffen said when working on such detail the creative process is sometimes mentally exhausting.
“The creative process, at least for me, it wears you out,” he said. “That creativity is just sucking your brain out, but it’s fun and enjoyable.”
When creating a piece, Kniffen also enjoys skewering the perspective. One such piece is his painting of a barn dance.
“What I try to do was to have multiple perspectives that could not possibly exist,” he said. “So, I’m playing with that. Some people catch it and some people don’t. What I’m trying to do is to appeal to a broader spectrum … I’m trying to throw a little bit more depth of content in there.
“One of the characteristics of postmodernism is the artist is aware,” he added. “And they are purposely playing around with things and going against expectations.”
Kniffen will be demonstrating his painting techniques from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 12 upstairs in the MSF Fine Arts Building. For more information, visit kniffenart.com.
