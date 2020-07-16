Sometimes the universe smiles and the stars align, providing direction for a talented career. Singer/songwriter Jake Reno, who has the heart of a poet, is finding this to be true as he makes plans to move to Nashville.
Reno, a 2012 Smith-Cotton High School graduate, began writing poetry as a child and by age 10 was already interested in playing the guitar. A road trip to Florida with his mother, Kelly (Beaulieu) Neth, at age 15 left him wanting to explore the world.
“She kind of sparked that gypsy spirit in me,” he said Wednesday morning.
He added it was at age 12 when he “consciously” began trying to write songs, putting his poetry with music.
“I thought, ‘hey maybe I’m a songwriter or a musician of some sort,’” Reno said. “It just always clicked with me and it was something I loved doing.”
Reno grew up listening to classic rock with his mom and his dad, Reno Neth. He formed a love for not only rock n’ roll but also country and blues. Now at age 26, he is a full-time singer/songwriter and has performed in not only in Sedalia during NoBro Art Events and at the Lantern House but in Denver, Kansas City and Memphis and travels back and forth to Nashville for gigs.
After graduating, Reno said he was looking for “direction” in his life. He tried factory work and other jobs but it was music that always drew him back; music felt like home.
“Music has always been a constant in my life,” he noted. “It was just something that always kept coming back around and popping up.
“I felt when I was doing stuff with music, that’s when I felt the most free and happy,” he continued. “It just kind of clicked with me one day. I quit my job at the factory and I’ve been doing music full time for about two years now.”
He added he loves the path he’s currently on and feels like his career is falling into place by providence.
“I’m all about omens and stuff,” Reno said. “I feel like the universe is telling me I’m on the right path.”
While in Nashville July 9, Reno received a Global Songwriters Connection membership award. He said this was a huge sign he was heading in the right direction.
“They were very welcoming to me,” he noted. “That to me, was a like blessing from the universe telling me ‘hey this is your calling.’”
He added over the last few years while performing in Nashville, he’s also formed connections with “established artists” and “hit songwriters.”
“The thing that kind of let me know I was on the right path was they really took a liking to me,” Reno said. “I’ve been going to Nashville back and forth for about three years now … trying to get in the songwriting community, trying to get my name out.
“Within the last year is when things have started taking off down there,” he continued. “They book me showcases, and that’s where you come in and showcase your original music with other upcoming songwriters or songwriters who are already hit songwriters …”
Reno said the night he received the Global Songwriters membership, he met Nashville songwriter Jerry Foster.
“He likes me a lot,” Reno said. “We became friends, and he kind of gave me some advice on what I should do down there.”
As the universe continues to guide Reno, he said his dream is to have several No. 1 hits.
“I’m going to keep pushing,” he noted. “They say your future lies in your daily habits, your daily routines. So, I think if every day if I follow good habits and stay on the path then my future should reflect that.”
Reno wants to encourage others too.
“I want people to know their dreams are not impossible,” he added. “If they have a desire for something, they should build a plan and go for it.
“Hold nothing back,” he continued. “You become what you believe. So, if yeah, if there’s something you want to be out there, believe you can become it. Stay positive and chase the dream, live the dream.”
Reno will play in the Commodore Songwriters Showcase Wednesday, July 22 in Nashville and at the Jack Shack Bar & Grill Saturday, July 25 in Racket, near Warsaw.
Reno’s music can be found on YouTube and SoundCloud and his performance schedule can be viewed on the Jake Reno Music Facebook page.
