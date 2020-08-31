A Christian rapper and a country music singer, both members of LifePointe Church, have combined their talents to provide a message of redemption through a recently published professional music video.
Jon Prewitt, a pastor at the church, and Bobby Houston, who is in the church’s music ministry, released “Still Standing” Aug. 22. Prewitt uses his rapping talents to tell his life’s story and how God saved him. Houston sings the chorus. The video was shot by Jorge Perez-Santizo with Eliu Productions, of Sedalia, and recorded at North Village Recording Studio in Columbia. All scenes are local with many shot in downtown Sedalia.
“I share my testimony a lot and I also speak at (Pettis County) Probation and Parole,” Prewitt said. “My wife (Kori Prewitt) works at Probation and Parole.
“They have what’s called VIP which is called a Victim Impact Panel,” he continued. “I speak at that as well and share my story. When I got saved, I knew I needed to do this song.”
Prewitt wrote the lyrics to his portion of “Still Standing,” and he said he knew what he “wanted the song to be,” but found something missing until he heard Houston sing at church one Sunday. He asked Houston if she would sing with him. She agreed and wrote the chorus for the video.
“We’ve been sitting on it for a year and half probably,” Prewitt added. “We recorded it three times and we’ve been to two different studios to get the sound we wanted.”
Prewitt and Houston said the video had almost 5,000 views on YouTube last Friday. He credits his wife and Houston for encouraging him to complete the video.
“I wasn’t going to release it, because I don’t like how vulnerable I am in the song,” he noted. “As a male, you have to have this wall up. I didn’t like how it made me feel, but my wife was like ‘you have to release it, you have to release it … people need to hear it.’”
The video is a true account of how Prewitt never met his father and how he lost his mother in a car accident when he was 9. By the time he was 11, he was using drugs. To get drug money, he began selling marijuana at 12-years-old.
“I smoked marijuana from 11 to 29 every single day,” he said. “I didn’t know how to cope with the things that happened as a child.”
Prewitt said the death of his son, a failed marriage, and how he eventually began distributing potent drugs and joined a gang in Kansas City came into play in his testimony.
He added redemption came when he was invited to LifePointe Church several years ago while he was going through his divorce. Prewitt accepted the invitation to come forward at the service and realized he couldn’t live his life as it was anymore. He decided he needed to change.
“When I got saved I had a pocketful of money and pocket full of drugs,” he noted. “… Looking back now, I see where God was looking out for me.”
Houston said she was raised in church and went with her parents every Sunday. She began going to LifePointe because she and her husband, Kyle, wanted to find a church for their family.
When she was asked to be part of the music video she was worried about writing her portion of the song.
“I listened to his words and built my part off of that,” she explained. “Which is everything I believe 100%. I just wanted it to fit with his story as well.
“I truly felt this was his story to tell,” she continued. “I just feel like I helped and I was the missing link. It just all came together.”
Prewitt added no one was more “perfect” to sing the chorus than Houston.
“I knew the sound I wanted for the chorus on the song,” he said. “I knew I wanted soulful but powerful.”
Houston said she believes Prewitt’s story is “very common.” Often people don’t realize what others have experienced because they don’t talk about it.
“There people out there who hit rock bottom,” she added. “And there is nowhere else to go and nothing else to live for.”
Prewitt added he never realized his story could change lives.
“I was more or less told that my story needed to be told,” he said. “I lived it, so it wasn’t that crazy to me, it was just my life. I didn’t understand that it was impactful to people.
“Every bad thing I was involved in, I made the decision to be involved in it,” he continued. “Nobody forced me into it … It was all stupid decisions I made. But, I’m grateful I made them, because it made who I am today, and I can minister to people who otherwise wouldn’t get ministered to.”
“Still Standing” can be found on YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify and iTunes. Prewitt said any money generated by the video will be donated to causes such as CASA or the Innocence Project.
For more information, message Jon Prewitt on Facebook, find his artist’s page Jon Jon on YouTube or email jonjonmusic660@gmail.com.
