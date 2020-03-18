Although many events and meetings across the world are being halted due to a viral pandemic, local artists are becoming creative in ways to share art during a difficult time in America.
The Sedalia Visual Art Association’s Spring Fling Exhibit, featuring trees, was set to open Thursday night with an artist reception at the Hayden Liberty Center. SVAA President Linda Hoover said due to the COVID-19 outbreak the show’s opening was postponed.
Liberty Center Executive Director Diane Burnett added the center also planned to close its doors to the public through April 30.
The closing of the building is not in vain for the artists who entered the exhibit. Hoover has taken a video of the exhibit. It will be accessible on the SVAA Facebook page and Burnett said due to a cancellation in May, the SVAA show might remain up until June.
“Somebody suggested this might be an alternative,” Hoover said about the virus-induced closure. “Something people can do when they’re at home. So, I’m going to get each picture, and go through it and do my best to make it like the experience of coming to the show.”
Burnett also suggested an interactive solution. If people wanted to, they could go outside and take pictures of their favorite trees and post them on either the LCAA Facebook page or the SVAA Facebook page.
On Wednesday exhibit judge, internationally known artist Doug Freed announced the winners and noted how impressed he was with the exhibit.
Freed said taking first place was Maren Schenewark for her oil painting “Lake with Birches;” coming in second was Marlis Wise with her pastel, “Island of Trees;” and placing third was Kristen Patrick with her photo “Resurgence by Fire.”
Honorable mentions went to Blanka Broines, Kelly Chapin-Hagen, Dr. Paula Brown and Jodie Harsch.
“I’ve been a part of this community for 50 years,” Freed said. “And I’ve watched the visual art association all that time.
“The thing that’s really exciting to me, is to see there’s a number of these artists who are involved very intimately … for many of those years,” he continued. “And whose work has just grown tremendously and matured.”
He cited Schenewark and Wise who have been long-time members of SVAA and also complemented the insight of Hoover and SVAA Treasurer Glenda Miller.
“I think the exhibition has never been any stronger than it is right now,” he added. “I think there’s a whole lot of new people that have come on board … that have guided this organization over the last five or six years to where it’s had a tremendous impact.”
He also noted he was excited to see the show had entries from over a large “geographical area.” Work was entered not only from the Sedalia area, but also from Warrensburg, Lake of the Ozarks and Warsaw.
“I think that’s something that’s super,” Freed said. “Because it becomes not only a community resource, but a regional resource.”
This is the first year for SVAA to offer an open show. Hoover said they plan to make it an annual event.
“I had a little trepidation about that, but it’s really tuned out well,” she noted.
She added two pieces in the show, photos by Brett Butler, have already sold.
For more information about the SVAA Spring Fling Exhibit, visit the Facebook page or visit the LCAA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.