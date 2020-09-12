It’s often said from chaos comes order, and it could also be said from the chaos of a pandemic comes beautiful music — that’s how Templeton Rose was born.
Creating the indie-sounding band came to fruition for Green Ridge High School graduates Mason Harding, 18, Harrison Needy, 18, and Samuel Onufreychuk, 19, in March as COVID-19 produced chaos with closures and quarantines. Since March, the trio, who writes their own music, has produced original and professional music videos.
Harding plays the guitar and sings, Needy plays bass, and Onufreychuk plays keyboard, sings and produces. All three write music and lyrics.
“The reason we started (the band) is because of quarantine,” Harding explained. “We had a ton of free time out of nowhere.
“I honestly think if it (COVID-19) wouldn’t have happened, I don’t know if we would have ever started (the band),” he continued. “Seriously, school cut out and we were like, ‘Sam, you want to come hang out tonight?’”
Onufreychuk came over that night and since then, the men haven’t stopped writing and producing songs. Three songs, “Sunshine Girl,” “Don’t Wanna,” and “Time Flies,” were written in one week. They have released four songs on YouTube and other platforms and have 20 to 25 in the wings.
Because of the pandemic, they decided they would produce music and videos that could be shared digitally and viewed on social media platforms instead of live performances. Templeton Rose evolved with the virus.
“Everybody is sitting at home with their phones right now,” Needy said. “We can also be on their phones.”
Needy said the band’s catchy name was taken from a road he lived on, Templeton Road.
“We were sitting at my house about a year ago, way before the band even started,” he noted. “And we were just thinking of band names … I used to live on Templeton Road and I thought Templeton was always a cool word.”
The word “Road” morphed into “Rose,” and the band’s name was set.
Templeton Rose’s first song, “Sunshine Girl,” was made into a lyric video by the three men. They filmed it upstairs at Backwoods Guitar LLC and in downtown Sedalia. They were soon contacted by Taylor Hoos, a videographer, who liked the song and proposed creating a professional quality video.
“Taylor Hoos did a phenomenal job,” Onufreychuk noted.
Harding added Hoos, who majored in videography in college, is the older brother of a high school classmate.
“Out of nowhere, he texted and us and said, ‘hey, I really like this song, I’ve listened to it like 20 times and it’s in my head.’” Harding explained. “He had some really good ideas for a music video.”
After Hoos showed them his ideas on a PowerPoint presentation, the group agreed to the video shoot.
“In about a month, we’d gotten all the stuff we needed and gotten permission from different places and made it happen,” Harding said.
The second “Sunshine Girl” video took place just as quarantine was beginning and featured Estes Drive-In in Lincoln and the addition of Green Ridge classmate Emily Dove and Jackson Hoos.
Since being released, Templeton Rose’s recognition is gaining momentum.
“We have over 1,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,000 friends on Facebook,” Harding said. “We usually post mostly on Instagram because it’s easiest for us.”
The men said they have received positive input from adults as well as from youth.
“We have a ton of young fans that will come up to us when we go out,” Harding said. “I’ll be out, and people I’ve never met before see me and say, ‘are you the kid from Templeton Rose?’ Everybody has had really positive reactions.”
Templeton Rose’s songs are free to listen to and can be found on most platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, where “Sunshine Girl” has 3,000 plays. The song has 2,600 plays on Facebook, and a radio station affiliated with Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, is also playing the tune.
Harding said plans for the band are to get an EP or short album of eight songs released.
“We’re still trying to piece together what we want on it, what we don’t want,” he added.
Onufreychuk noted the band is still young and is still finding its “sound.” At the same time, Harding added the group has become better musicians, performers, producers, and singers since its inception six months ago.
“Learning never stops,” Onufreychuk said. “It’s an everyday thing for us.”
Harding added the band’s overall message is “to do what you want to do.”
“Stop caring about what other people think about you,” he said. “If you really want to do something, just do it. I never would have thought I’d be in a band this successful already, in this short amount of time … if you want to be an artist, be an artist.”
For more information, visit the Templeton Rose Facebook or Instagram page.
