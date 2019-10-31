The Texas Tenors will present their concert “Rise” not once but twice Sunday at the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock.
The tenors, JC Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen, who began their career with “America’s Got Talent,” are celebrating a decade of performances with a 2019-20 10th Anniversary Tour. Fisher, who is originally from Springfield, formed the group which now tours all over the world.
He spoke to the Democrat by phone Monday from the Kansas City area.
“Our album ‘Rise’ has been out for a little while now,” he said. “It includes a variety of music. We do a little bit of all kinds of styles of music, country, classical, Broadway, pop and we have some original songs as well.”
The album also includes inspirational music.
“That’s what ‘Rise’ is, it’s an inspirational show,” Fisher added. “It’s upbeat songs that some people recognize.”
One original song, “Rise,” is the namesake of the tour.
“The song is very uplifting and positive,” he said. “So, it’s a fun show and there’s a lot of variety. We do a lot of stuff that includes the audience.”
For the 10th Anniversary Tour, the men have taken elements of the “Rise” concert and added new original songs. They have also added popular songs from when they first started singing.
“We’ve been to the Lyceum before, but this is a different show,” he said. “So, we hope that even though you have seen it before, maybe you’ll come again because there will be new songs.”
Fisher has a soft spot for Missouri. He grew up on a farm near Springfield and remembers bringing show cattle to the Missouri State Fair. When he began college at Missouri State University he remembers being told in order to take voice lessons he needed to listen to classical music.
“I grew up listening to country music,” he said. “So here I am driving around in my truck listening to country and I’m singing classical music.
“Then when I got out of college and started performing I noticed there wasn’t any groups doing that,” he continued. “Doing country and classical. So, I formed my own show and started working on cruise ships.”
This led him to form the Texas Tenors with Hagen and Collins. Fisher said, “the rest is pretty much history.”
“We never knew what it would turn into,” he added. “It’s pretty amazing.”
Fisher said the group has toured in 15 to 20 countries including the United Kingdom and China and almost every state in the U.S. They have also performed at the White House and with prestigious symphonies such as The City of Prague Orchestra, the Houston Symphony and the Pittsburgh Symphony.
“John always says, ‘don’t wake us up, we are living the dream,’” Fisher said. “What’s fun about our group is we can perform at Arrow Rock, Missouri, one day and then perform at the Boston Pops the next weekend.
“The kind of group we are, we are able to do a lot of different things,” he continued. “But, we’re all just the same three guys, that are good friends … we’re all like a family. We just have so much fun.”
The Texas Tenors also perform in Branson and are hosting the Branson Christmas one-hour television special which will air across the country on the Hallmark Channel and RFD-TV at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving.
The Texas Tenors will perform at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock; each concert will be two hours. Tickets begin at $75 and can be purchased by calling the Lyceum Box Office at 660-837-3311. For more information, visit lyceumtheatre.org/occasion/rise-the-texas-tenors.
