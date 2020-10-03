COLE CAMP — For the last few months, four homeschooled youth are working with a Cole Camp artist on a large painting that will soon hang in a local business.
Anna Braun, 16, Maya MacLean, 16, Lille Douglas, 14, and her brother Andrew Douglas, 12, are working with artist and instructor Neil Heimsoth on painting a 4-by-8-foot painting of Venice, Italy, that will hang at Calgaro’s Pizza in Cole Camp. It should be completed in two weeks.
Heimsoth had previously painted three large paintings for other Cole Camp businesses and decided to ask Calgaro’s if it would like a painting. Owner Bill Cargaro agreed. Heimsoth, who is painting the piece free of charge, decided to include his art students in the project.
“What I did was I got this picture off of the internet and I squared it off (into a grid),” he explained Friday from his Cole Camp studio. “Then, I squared off this board and I gave each one of them two feet.”
Before painting, Heimsoth assigned each student to draw within a 2-foot square area. After sketching out the image, Heimsoth said they moved to color.
“I have told them, ‘this is going to hang in a nice restaurant, if it doesn’t please me I’m going to redo it,’” he continued. “And I have painted over some of their work, but it’s a good experience for them.”
Heimsoth said he’d previously taught the students about color value, warm and cool colors and composition. He added all four students “soaked up” art instruction.
For Braun, working on the painting project is teaching her patience.
“Sometimes it doesn’t look good when you’re up close … and you have to step back to be able to see it better,” she noted.
She added working up close on detail was difficult because she was trying to get the brush strokes right. She found stepping back allowed her to add to the painting.
“I’ve always loved art and I love painting,” Braun said. “So, when he offered art lessons, I was really excited about that.”
Lille Douglas noted working on the project has taught her how to work with people.
“Sometimes when you’re trying to get something right, you either ask the professional or you have to think, ‘what I’m doing wrong here,’” she said.
For MacLean, working on the painting in steps is helpful instead of trying to paint such a large piece all at once. She added she enjoys painting as a hobby.
Andrew Douglas said he’s learned the different values of painting.
“How paints are compared to others,” he explained. “And working together in steps with people. I haven’t done much painting until I started with Mr. Heimsoth.”
Since Andrew mostly sketches, he added Heimsoth has taught him how color “works.”
The youths’ parents said Friday they’re pleased to see their children grow in art education. Erin MacLean said since her daughter is homeschooled, it’s helped “round-out her art education.”
“I’m not trained as an artist, so it’s been a really big boost to her,” she added. “You can watch videos online, but it’s not the same as having somebody in person and real-time feedback. So that’s really been valuable.”
For Angie Douglas, having a “creative outlet” for her children is important as well as “learning from a master.” She’s found working together has produced honesty through peer critiques.
“Being able to work with someone so closely on something so intimate as color choices and values, I think it’s just really giving them an opportunity to critique one another in a safe and healthy way,” she noted. “It’s been such a joy to watch them work together.”
Pastor Allen Braun said, “kids always get interested in things” but sometimes lose interest. He’s pleased that Anna is honing her art abilities with someone like Heimsoth.
“It’s really given her a chance to get into something she enjoys doing,” he added. “And to learn it from someone who can teach her to do it well. I know she’s enjoyed working with the other kids too.”
Heimsoth added the four students have helped him grow as an artist and noted they are “great kids.”
“I had so many great teachers in my background,” he said. “And they all said, ‘pass it on.’ To be able to work with these four kids has been a great experience, it really has.”
