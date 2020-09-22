GREEN RIDGE — Creating art with color, air, and sometimes helium is what The Balloon Lady, of Green Ridge, is becoming known for.
Rosalin Howatt, originally from Venezuela, moved to the area six years ago with her husband, Matt Howatt. Howatt said on Monday, from her in-home balloon shop, she’s always been a “crafty person.” When looking for something interesting to do, she came across balloon arrangements and began watching videos on how to create various types.
“I like to do stuff with my hands,” she explained. “But I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. Then I read an article about the benefits of doing balloons from home.”
She added she never tried creating balloon art, so she thought she’d give it a whirl. She purchased an electric balloon pump and a bag of balloons and began making flowers and other colorful arrangements. She first delved into giving balloon arrangements to others on Valentine’s Day 2018.
“I told my husband in February for Valentine’s Day … ‘hey talk to your friends, I’m going to make balloon bouquets for their wives,’” she said. “So, I made four balloon bouquets.
“Then, in April 2018, I decided to go to my first hands-on training,” she continued. “So, I took an intensive course in Miami, Florida. Then I decided, ‘yes, let’s do this.’”
Howatt, who has two children, can work from home and still be with her children. It was her husband who came up with the catchy name for her business — The Balloon Lady.
“It’s easy for people to remember,” she added. “So, this is something easy and catchy. Our concept is to make balloon gifts for every occasion, like birthdays, newborns, anniversaries ...
“If somebody is looking for something really special … that’s what I offer,” she continued. “I want to get the same energy when I talk to the customer, I want both of them to feel special. The one who’s receiving the bouquet and the one who’s giving it. I want to connect both of them with a balloon.”
Working with professional quality latex and Mylar balloons, she creates garlands, arches, centerpieces, and balloon columns.
“We want to cover corporate events (and) private events,” Howatt explained. “We have done some grand openings in town or first year of doing business. We like to be part of those celebrations. Balloons are happy and a way to bring joy, they are colorful and you can create so many things out of balloons.”
While many businesses have slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howatt has stayed busy because she noted people still want to have celebrations. Howatt added it’s been a “sad” time for many and colorful balloons help people feel loved during a stressful time.
A people person, Howatt said she enjoys living in the area because it reminds her of her rural home in Venezuela.
“The good thing about this place is there are a lot of people who are friendly,” she added. “I love this place, I really love this place because it reminds me a lot of my hometown.”
The Balloon Lady will deliver balloons in a 45-mile radius, but she will travel further if it is a large installation.
For more information, visit www.TheBalloonLady.net.
