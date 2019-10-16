The Hayden Liberty Center will be full of Nashville’s country sound as Grammy-nominated Tom Wurth performs next weekend.
Wurth grew up in northwest Iowa and moved to Nashville after his high school graduation, where he has been ever since.
He comes from a musical family — his mother was a music teacher, his brother sings and his father played guitar — but he’s the first to pursue it professionally. He sang at home and at church, later becoming interested in songwriting while in high school.
He made it to Nashville in the mid-1990s, a high point for American country music. Wurth said he was a staff songwriter for a few years and had two songs make it onto big albums: “If the Road Runs Out” on “This is Ty Herndon — Greatest Hits” and “I Can’t Kick My Country” by Ken Mellons on a NASCAR compilation, “Inside Traxx.”
Wurth has been fortunate to work with some familiar names in country music such as Vince Gill, T. Graham Brown and John Ford Coley, among countless others. He said the experiences have been “phenomenal,” as many of them have been musical influences for Wurth.
“When I got down here (to Nashville), John Ford Coley and I became good friends and he’s almost extended family,” Wurth said. “Sometimes I sit back and think, how the hell did a guy from Iowa, a town of 1,200 people, do all this stuff — get nominated for a Grammy, work with the guys from Lonestar. It’s just kind of crazy when I think about it. They’ve all mentored me in a certain way for different things. You can go to college and get a degree but I feel like I’ve gotten that through a real hands-on experience over the years.”
His most recent album, “A Different Soul,” features some of those familiar names. According to his website, it was produced by T.W. Cargile, who also co-produced Wurth’s “Midnight Rain,” and Tony Coleman, B.B. King’s former drummer for 30 years. The album includes two songs with Coley on background vocals, “Once A Lover (Always a Friend)” and “Let’s Make Love;” a gospel duet, “I’m Gonna Build It,” with Brown; and “Where I Belong” written by Wurth and Gill featuring Gill on vocals and guitar.
Wurth is working on a Christmas EP and will tour this winter in Texas. He’ll be working on an album with Coley as a co-producer and offering some singing talent. He also has some plans for next year that are still under wraps.
As someone familiar with the small-town culture, he said he enjoys playing smaller venues like the Liberty Center, especially those with historic roots.
“I really enjoy them because it is a smaller venue but the cool part of it is it’s easier to interact with the audience, that’s always a fun time,” he said. “I kind of like to get the crowd involved, so some singing together, tell some stories, let everyone know where I’m from, what I’ve been doing, give them the inside scoop on my Nashville experiences.”
For those attending the Liberty Center concert, which is his first in Sedalia, Wurth said they can expect “anything from real country songs to soulful-flavored stuff” and that he tries to make sure no two shows are the same.
“It’s a good mix of just really good stuff. It’s not real poppy, but it’s more soulful,” Wurth said. “I’ll do quite a few of my old tunes I’ve had on the radio the last few years, then I also like to introduce those guys, tell stories of how I met them, do a song by them and a song we wrote together. It’ll be fun.
“It’s kind of like if you were to go over to someone else’s house and jam in the living room; it’s just me and the acoustic guitar, it’s the most pure treatment of those songs, that is how those were written and created.”
Wurth will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St. Tickets are $25 in advance, $23 for seniors, or $30 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit libertycentersedalia.com or call 660-827-3228. The box office is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
