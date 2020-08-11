When you put together two engineers, one IT professional, a radiologic technologist, and a law professor one gets an unlikely combination — an award-winning band called Twisted Fate.
Twisted Fate originated in 2015 with longtime friends, engineers and guitarists Mike Finley and Mike Duncan. The men soon added bassist Joey Houston, an IT professional, lead vocalist and radiologic technologist Chaundra Shults and drummer Tom Stacy, a lawyer.
The band, known locally and in the area for playing classic rock, country and popular music from the ‘90s, is bringing in awards. Twisted Fate received a bronze award for Best Band/Musician in the 2018 Sedalia Democrat Readers’ Choice Awards and placed first for House/Cover Band in the 2020 Missouri Magazine Missouri’s Best. Shults also received first place in the Female Vocalist category in the 2020 Missouri’s Best.
Finley said, before a performance Saturday night at Doo Southside Pub & Grill, that he was the one who “got things rolling” for Twisted Fate.
“Mike Duncan, and I are like childhood friends,” Finley explained. “We knew each other in Kansas City when we started out there.”
The two men played together for the first time when they attended college at what was then Central Missouri State University (University of Central Missouri). Houston began playing bass with them in 1981.
“We played until we graduated from college, and then we went our separate ways,” Finley added.
After living all over the U.S. and playing in bands in his spare time, Finley moved back to Missouri and met Stacy, of Lawrence, Kansas. Finley and Stacy played together for a band called Blind Date for about 10 years.
Finley eventually moved back to his family’s farm, north of La Monte, and the idea of Twisted Fate brought three of the men together once again, although without a singer or a drummer. They agreed they needed a female lead vocalist; recommendations led them to Shults. Then Finley reached out to Stacy to play drums and Twisted Fate took off.
Shults said Saturday evening she’d never sang with a band but found there was a perfect chemistry between the members.
“I was really nervous at first,” she noted. “I was really scared about how it was going to go … my husband has a similar sense of humor as these guys.
“So, when we started having practices and they were constantly joking around about something, it was just a perfect fit,” she continued. “We just mesh well; our personalities just mesh well.”
The band plays gigs as far north as Marceline and as far south as Springfield. They have also played in Kansas City and St. Louis. This summer they have played less due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but performances are picking up once again.
Shults said something she takes satisfaction in is the band is like a large family.
“Our families are all family now,” she said. “So, this is more than a band … these guys are my family now. I take a lot of pride in that. That means a lot to me.”
Having good chemistry is important during a performance, where the band usually has a song list with a minimum of 55 tunes.
On Saturday night Sam Schleicher was subbing for drummer Stacy. Schleicher, formerly of Dirt Road Addiction, said Twisted Fate has a “very fun setlist.”
“If you just look at the list of songs these guys play, you know it’s going to be a good time,” he noted. “You can look at the list and say, ‘OK this is going to be a party.’
“Anyone who comes and hears these guys, they’re going to hear something they know and they’ll hear something that catches them off-guard on the same night,” he continued.
He said he believes Twisted Fate’s ability to “read the crowd” gives them a performance edge
“Being able to read the crowd comes with experience and musicianship,” Schleicher noted. “And that is what makes a lot of shows fun. Not every band is able to do that. Being able to make that call is a mark of an extremely talented musician.”
He added in the musician world, Twisted Fate has a reputation as being “solid players” with an “exceptional vocalist.”
“These guys are extremely talented and well respected within the music scene,” Schleicher said.
For more information or for performance schedules, visit Twisted Fate on Facebook or Instagram or call 660-347-5272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.