UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series will host the Nace Brothers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the First Christian Church, 101 E Gay St. in Warrensburg, for a musical performance titled, “Johnson County in Song.”
Natives of Johnson County, brothers David and Jimmy Nace’s performance will include stories and songs from and influenced by their family’s vast musical history. The program will be at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay St. in Warrensburg.
This program will adhere to all health and safety protocols in accordance with the First Christian Church, Johnson County Community Health and University of Central Missouri. Social distancing will be observed, and masks may be required.
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year. It is supported by UCM’s Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association. More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
