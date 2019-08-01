WARSAW — A growing annual event is becoming a musical hotspot for an unusual instrument.
The Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Festival will return this weekend for the third year at Drake Harbor in Warsaw. The festival will span Saturday and Sunday and include live music, vendors and food. It will be hosted in conjunction with a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned barbecue competition.
Information provided by festival organizer Ryan Mackey stated the festival was a “huge hit” in 2017. The American Blues Scene rated the event as No. 4 of the Top Five Blues Festivals in Missouri. The 2018 festival was larger, bringing in around 2,000 people.
Mackey and Benton County Tourism & Recreation Executive Director Lynette Stokes are planning on 3,000 people at the free, family-friendly event this year.
“It’s bigger and better every year,” Mackey said Tuesday at the Warsaw Community Building. “There are 12 or 13 performers but they are different from last year ...”
WARSAW — Sunshine, the scent of barbecue, a breeze from the lake and the sound of blues being played on stringed instruments — one couldn’t ask for a better day for a festival.
New performers this year include Un-Specified Railroad featuring Cody Goggin, Mark “The Harp” Leclaire and Rob Usher. The group, from St. Louis, will play blues and rock on Sunday.
Guitar box musicians will also be attending from out of state. Dar Stellabotta, of Maryland, will be performing on Sunday. R.L. Superbad, of Mississippi, will play on Saturday as will Travis Bowlin, of Nashville. Other musicians include A.J. Gaither, Jason Vivone, Stovepipe Perkins and Junior Stevens.
“This is only the second festival like this in Missouri,” Stokes said. “The other one’s in St. Louis. It’s very unique.”
Mackey, owner of Moonshine Designs, said he began the festival because he loves roots music and enjoys making cigar box guitars and other instruments.
“There was one in Kansas City that kind of fizzled out and died,” he said of the unique festival. “So, I started one down here instead. I’ve been to other ones and I wanted to make one that wasn’t like the other ones.”
Many cigar box guitar festivals are hosted inside bars. Mackey wanted to develop one that was family friendly and hosted outside in the fresh air.
Stokes noted the Drake Harbor venue, next to Truman Lake, was an excellent choice.
“What better place for a family friendly event than the amphitheater,” Mackey added.
The Smokin’ on the Harbor barbecue competition is a separate event but is taking place at the same venue Saturday.
“I’ve got 14 teams right now,” Stokes said. “They are pretty much competing for cash prizes. And we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from a lot of the teams who are coming back.”
Added to the competition this year is a People’s Choice Award, which will have six teams competing. Tickets are $1 a sample or $6 per person. Tickets will be sold from 3 to 6 p.m. but only 100 tickets are available.
There will also be a beer and wine garden.
People are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and/or 10-by-10-foot pop-up canopies. Golf carts will be available to transport visitors from parking areas into the festival area.
The Ozark Cigar Box Festival will be hosted from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Drake Harbor. For more information, visit the Ozark Guitar Box Festival Facebook page or www.visitbentoncomo.com.
