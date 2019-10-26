From skeletal figures to alien eyes, depictions of a mummified face and crows to a wax heart pierced by pins, a bone-chilling exhibit is up in time for Halloween.
“Weird & Eerie Selections of Extraordinary Character,” showing in the Goddard Gallery at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, began with the one-eye weirdness of ceramic sculpture “Crowning” by Susan Budge.
Museum Director/Curator Thomas Piche’ Jr. said he’d been thinking about offering an exhibit of this type for five years and “Crowning,” a green glob-like piece with one red eye, was the catalyst.
“It has some works that have never been out before,” Piche’ said of the show. “It originally was going to be just a small show, upstairs in the small gallery. But then the more we were thinking about it … it’s really all about this piece.
“It’s in the collection and I’ve never had it out,” he said of “Crowning.” “It’s not my favorite piece and I could never imagine having it out, I was never sure how it would work. That’s the case with a lot of the works in here.”
The pieces are all part of the Daum’s permanent collection, and each has its own macabre attributes. Piche’ said when placed together with the lights turned low they form an exhibit with an unearthly feel.
“It takes on this atmosphere of strangeness and kind of uncanniness,” he added.
Two other pieces that have never been shown at the museum are by Audrey Niffenegger. One, “Superstition #7,” is a wax heart with metal pins piercing it, giving the piece a voodoo vibe. The other, an etching, depicts a woman sitting in a room brushing her hair while giving the viewer an eerie glimpse into the closet stacked with Mason jars filled with creepy substances.
Crows are one theme seen in the show. Artist Gretchen Scharnagl created “Flight of Crow Reliquaries” that features eight ceramic and mixed media “crows” with indentions that have cracked eggs and small bones inside.
“Now it starts to get spookier,” Piche’ said of the show. “Like these mummified crows.”
Piche’ added the show idea reached “critical mass” this year and he knew it was time to exhibit the macabre collection.
“Some things are kind of scary,” he noted.
One piece, “Ascension,” an oil on canvas by Irving Kriesberg, has had a lot of reactions by students at State Fair Community College. Piche’ describes it as a “devilish piece with rabid looking dogs.”
“It’s in expressionist style with vivid colors,” he added. “It just pushes the idea of something fierce happening. It has animal and skeletal (elements) with bared teeth and the sense of running.”
Another painting, “Camouflage” by Marcus Cain, looks somewhat like an alien with glowing eyes, hidden among other eyes and otherworldly mist.
“It’s like all these eyes looking at you.” Piche’ said. “And it’s almost like molecules coming together. It has this almost ET type of feel.”
Piche’ said his favorite piece is “The Activity in Rm. 501” by Michael Byron, of St. Louis. The abstract piece has a yellow frame around it, and once it was hung in the current show it took on the elements of a skull.
“Then the title, you have room 501 which is like ‘The Shining’ or something,” Piche’ added. “You get a different read on the whole thing. I never thought of it as a skull before.”
The exhibit also features one of Paul Allen’s angel paintings, “Golden Arch Angel.”
Piche’ said it was fun choosing the pieces for the show. He added the students and museum docents have been enjoying the strange, ghoulishness of the show.
“Weird & Eerie Selections of Extraordinary Character” will show until Dec. 1 at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
