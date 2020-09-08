WINDSOR — Organizers of the 15th annual Septemberfest and eighth annual Wine Stroll hosted in Windsor said this year’s event was a success and much larger than expected.
Wine Stroll organizer Rhonda Scott said the Windsor Septemberfest Committee had sold 300 pre-sale tickets before the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought this year’s event would be smaller and was surprised to see so many people attending Saturday. With the flow of the crowd coming in, she expected to see around 650 people.
Twenty vendors participated in the Wine Stroll, including food, wineries, breweries and distilleries. The Wine Stroll was hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Park and was one of many events for Septemberfest, which began Thursday and concluded Sunday.
“Because of COVID, we had less vendors,” Scott explained. “A lot felt like they couldn’t attend, and I totally get that.
“So, it was an adjustment to try to prepare for COVID,” she continued. “We tried to put lines on the ground and markings and to make it somewhat COVID safe …”
Scott noted all proceeds from the Windsor Septemberfest events will help support other activities in the community.
Danny Hampton, a member and past president of the Windsor Septemberfest Committee, said Saturday’s parade and the auto show were huge compared with past years’ events.
“I got blocked in and couldn’t get out for two hours because of all the cars,” he explained.
Septemberfest President Dennis Bowers said there were 66 entries in the parade this year, and around 40 to 50 vehicles entered in the auto show.
“In the auto show we have semi-trucks, and motorcycles, and cars, and trucks and tractors,” Bowers said. “(Septemberfest) is a huge success.
“So far, all of our events seem to be up in numbers,” he continued. “I’d say attendance is up … We had more entries in the baby show last night than we have in years.”
He added the increase in entries and attendance is a big boost to the Windsor economy.
“We figure (Sunday) night at our truck and tractor pull, we’re going to have all kinds of numbers,” he noted. “They are coming from all over the state.”
Septemberfest will wind down with the truck and tractor pull, which usually lasts until midnight Sunday.
Bowers added musical events also went well this year with “decent” crowds at the Faded Youth concert Friday night and the BlueStem concert Saturday night.
“We are surviving by the contributions of the patrons,” he said. “Our sponsorships are, of course, down.
“But that’s to be seen because of COVID, because so many businesses had to close there for the longest time,” he continued. “But we’ve had some sponsors who stepped up and helped.”
Hampton added that despite the pandemic, he believed the event this year went over well.
“We’re having a great year this year,” he noted.
