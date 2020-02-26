DRESDEN — Students this week will not only have the opportunity to hear professional ragtime music but also learn the importance of working together.
Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation Artist in Residence Taslimah Bey, who lives near Detroit, Michigan, is visiting area schools this week plus giving a concert at the Hayden Liberty Center Thursday night.
On Tuesday, Bey gave concerts at Pettis County R-XII School District in Dresden and also at Sedalia Middle School and Smith-Cotton High School. While at Dresden she told the Democrat there are two important points she wants to leave with the students during her concerts.
“To me, it’s super important,” she noted. “No. 1 it shows the value of music, that’s No. 1. And then No. 2, it’s a chance for me to get that message out about working together.”
At the end of her concert, she played a piece by Artie Matthews, “Past Time Rag No. 5,” a combination of many styles of music from around the world.
“The piece at the end, is to show them that we can all do one thing, and we can make something beautiful out of that one thing,” she continued. “It’s just so important.”
She added music is an outlet in so many ways and can benefit adults and children as well.
“It’s an outlet for emotions, it’s a way for students to feel community,” she said. “It’s a way to deal with problem solving, which I think we’re losing some of that in our schools …
“Music is a way that they can learn how to problem solve,“ she continued. “And, also learn how to make goals … you can’t cheat in music. You have to actually do it.”
Bey said it’s nice when a school has a principal who supports music.
Pettis County R-XII Principal Casey Laws and Superintendent Travis Moore both said before the concert having Bey at the school was beneficial for the students.
“We don’t have a huge music program here, but we have a lot of musical kids that find the musicality of (ragtime) really interesting,” Moore said. “The kids like it.”
Laws noted it was a good musical opportunity for the students because of the local history.
“It’s connecting them to what’s around them,” he said. “Even though it’s here, some of them haven’t had the exposure to it.”
Bey also emphasized the importance of providing art education for children.
“You can have great scientists, great mathematicians, but without the arts, the arts I think make great human beings,” she noted.
While giving her performance at Dresden, Bey told the students that Scott Joplin was her favorite composer, but also said playing ragtime is difficult for her.
“So, I practice, and practice some more,” she explained. “I have to keep practicing, sometimes I want to quit. But I can’t quit, because if I quit I won’t learn the song.
“So what I do, sometimes when I get bored I make up a part,” she continued. “That way it’s kind of interesting, it’s almost like a new song. And that makes it fun.”
Bey also said her favorite activity is playing the piano and she explained to the students the importance of working together.
“In America, we have people from all over,” she said. “That’s what makes it great … We have people from everywhere. And, when we all get together … and when we all work together for one goal, we are great. That’s what makes us a great country.”
She said when ragtime began there were people from all over living in America. Each composer brought their unique quality into their compositions, creating diversity and togetherness at the same time.
“They all got together, they all played together and then they started having this music called ragtime,” she said. “And, ragtime is famous all over the world.”
During the rest of the week, Bey will give performances at area schools. On Thursday, she will present a concert at 7 p.m. at the Hayden Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St. Tickets are $10 plus a $2 processing fee. Students accompanied by an adult will receive free admission. For tickets visit www.libertycentersedalia.com.
