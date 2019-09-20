Boonslick Regional LIbrary
Monday
La Monte R-IV School.
La Monte Senior Housing.
Wednesday
Cole Camp Senior Center (open to public).
Warsaw Senior Center (open to public).
Warsaw Bristol Manor.
Friday
Boonville Milestones Day Care.
Boonville Ashley Manor Assisted Living.
Boonville Lakeview Health & Rehabilitation.
Boonville Club House Headstart.
Boonville Riverdale Assisted Living.
Hartmann Village Assisted Living.
YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center.
Blackwater City Hall (open to public).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.