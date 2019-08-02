Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Girls Like Us,” by Cristina Alger.
“The Shameless,” by Ace Atkins.
“Whisper Network,” by Chandler Baker.
“Temper,” by Layne Fargo.
“Chimes of a Lost Cathedral,” by Janet Fitch.
“The Sum of All Shadows,” by Eric Lustbader.
“The Chain,” by Adrian McKinty.
“Tell Me Who We Were: Stories,” by Kate McQuade.
“Dragonfly,” by Leila Meacham.
“The Ghost Clause,” by Howard Norman.
“Heart of Barkness,” by Spencer Quinn.
“Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts.
“Lock Every Door,” by Riley Sager.
“Surfside Sisters,” by Nancy Thayer.
“Growing Things and Other Stories,” by Paul Tremblay.
Nonfiction
“Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem,” by Daniel R. Day.
“Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable,” by Tomi Lahren.
“In Oceans deep: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves,” by Bill Streever.
“Buzz, Sting, Bite: Why We need Insects,” by Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.