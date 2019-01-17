The Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary Used Book Sale will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 and from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 in the BRHC cafeteria, 601 E. 14th St.
Thousands of gently used paperback and hardcover books have been donated by community members and will be available for $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardcover books. Debit and credit cards are welcome.
The Auxiliary allocates all proceeds from the book sale to support vital Health Center projects, such as the Stereotactic Breast Biopsy System, and scholarships.
Additional book donations will be accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the BRHC cafeteria. Paperbacks and hardbacks in good used or new condition are accepted. Magazines, textbooks and outdated reference books are not accepted.
