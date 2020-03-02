Langdon Blankenship is celebrating his third birthday. That in and of itself may not seem special. What is special is Blankenship is actually 12 years old today.
Like an estimated 187,000 “leapsters” or “leaplings” living in the United States, Blankenship was born on Feb. 29, Leap Day.
The Democrat first spoke to Blankenship four years ago when he was celebrating his second birthday.
Since then he has had a “pretty good year” he said with a knowing smile.
“My tests have gotten harder since second grade but I’m still getting good grades,” Blankenship said. “I miss a lot of my teachers and some of my friends I don’t get to see that often.”
Blankenship added one of his uncles has died since his last birthday. His dog, Bella, who he described as one of the best birthday presents he has ever received, also died. He added he has a new cat to help keep the family company.
“I didn’t really ask for anything special this year,” Blankenship said. “I don’t really care what I get — I just want people to come over to the house to help me celebrate.”
He and a few friends are going to Sky Zone to celebrate on Saturday. He also hopes one or two of them may spend the night at his house if they want to.
Blankenship said in non-leap years, he celebrates his birthday on different days, explaining the family often waits until the closest weekend to the date so they may spend it together because some relatives have to travel or work.
Like most sixth-grade boys, Blankenship said he likes to spend his time playing soccer and dodgeball and occasionally plays online video games.
Leap year occurs because it takes 365 days and six hours for the complete orbit of the earth to revolve around the sun. Every four years an extra day is added to the calendar to include the extra 24 hours.
A leap day birth happens once in every 1,500 births.
“They kind of made a nickname for me – they call me 2-year-old which is always kind of fun,” Blankenship said. “I guess the best part of having a birthday on Leap Day is it kind of feels like every four years you get more presents. Usually, I get a couple each year but every four years it seems like there are more.
“I’m an only child and sometimes it’s kind of boring but it’s OK,” he added. “I just really want to thank everyone in my family – without them, I wouldn’t be here. It’s been a good year.”
