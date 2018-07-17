The 46th annual Center for Human Services Golf Tournament was hosted last weekend at the Sedalia Country Club. There were 147 men and one girl playing in the tournament.
David Callis, of Sedalia, and his partner Alex Wulff, of Columbia, were the tournament winners.
Other results included second place Marcus Rowe and Brian Scott, third place Jeff Lucchesi and Sean Paul, fourth place Scott Benbrook and Jeff Benbrook, and fifth place David Baldwin and Ryan Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.