Pettis County Catholic Churches to host joint Mass Sept. 22
Members of the community are invited to a celebratory Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Heckart Performing Arts Center at Smith-Cotton High School as Sacred Heart, St. Patrick and St. John the Evangelist (Bahner) Catholic Churches join together to become St. Vincent de Paul Parish. Each of the three churches will remain as individual worship sites.
Bishop Shawn McKnight will join Fr. David Veit and Fr. Joe Corel in leading the Mass. All are invited to attend the service.
Pleasant Hill UMC, bring your dog to church day
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 30219 Pleasant Hill Rd., will host bring your dog to church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. All dogs need to be on a leash, up-to-date on shots and non-aggressive. Bring an offering of bleach for the Sedalia Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter goes through about three gallons of bleach a day to keep animals in a safe and healthy environment. The Animal Shelter will be there with some dogs and dog treats. A blessing of the pets will take place after service.
Green Ridge Presbyterian to host breakfast
Green Ridge Presbyterian Church is hosting a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Green Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Taylor Chapel UMC to host fish dinner
Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church 400 N. Lamine Ave. (corner of Pettis Street and Lamine Avenue) will be having a fish dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The menu will be fish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread, and dessert for a donation of $10. For more information all 660-281-6012 for more information.
Goodwill Chapel to host fish fry
Goodwill Chapel United Methodist Church, 26517 Goodwill Chapel Rd., will host its annual free, fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Longwood Presbyterian celebrates 150 years
Longwood Presbyterian Church will celebrate 150 years on Sept. 29. There will be worship at 10:15 a.m., lunch at noon, and a program to follow. There will be fellowship in the afternoon until 4 p.m. Longwood is located approximately 15 miles north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65, turn east on state Route BB and drive 3.5 miles. The church is on the south end of town.
