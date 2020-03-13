Be Forever Young Club
The Be Forever Young met March 9, at Parkview Christian Church. President Elyne Gordon called the meeting to order at 10:30 a.m. Twenty-eight people attended the meeting.
Prayer needs: Requests were made for Family and Friends.
Good News: We gave thanks to the Lord for all the good news.
Birthdays: We sang Happy Birthday to those who had birthdays in March.
Secretary’s Report: The February minutes were read by the secretary.
Treasure Report: The Treasure report was read by the treasurer.
Devotion was given by Dixie Rowan. Her topic was called ”Oops” and was about different stories about when you put your foot in your mouth and then say, “oops.”
Entertainment: Irene Renauld invited JoAnn Martin to share her trip and experience to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Marie in 2017. Martin, administrator of the Pettis County Health Department, with a recovery crew of 35 went to Puerto Rico to give their services as a disaster recovery team. Martin showed pictures and explained the living conditions everyone had to endure after the storm. This Hurricane was rated as a Category 5 storm.
Old business: February 19 was the outing to Kansas City to see the New Theatre play, “ Church Basement Ladies.” Tickets were sold out. The next New Theatre Play is, “ Million Dollar Quartet” May 13, the cost is $39.50. The Bus will leave before 9:30 a.m.; the bus ride is $5. All seats are sold out unless someone car pools.
New business: The New Theatre Play for July 15, is ” Freaky Friday.” The cost of that play is $37.50.
Devotion for the April 13 meeting will be Ruth Stratman. Hosts for the April 13, meeting will be Pat Arnet and Dixie Rowan. Entertainment will be Irene Renauld.
The next meeting will be April 13, at Parkview Christian Church.
Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Bev Gerke, president, shared photos she had taken through her crystal ball. Carolyn Bauer, vice president, informed members on photo contests. Kathryn Marshall shared a way to get clear focus for photos.
February’s monthly photo theme was “tree bark.” The color print winners were Betsy Gerke, Patti Steetz, and Judy Talbott. The black and white print winners were Olivia Dobson, Bev Gerke, Patti Steetz, and Judy Talbott.
The following club members shared their home photo projects: Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, Carolyn Bauer, Chris Shull, Judy Talbott, Kathryn Marshall, Olivia Dobson, and Patti Steetz.
The meeting was adjourned. Refreshments were served.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be keys, key holes, and locks. Members are encouraged to bring their photo foamboard projects of neon signs.
Show Me Crafters
Show Me Crafters met at Boonslick Regional Library at 6:30 p.m. on March 2, with 12 members present. Laura Dwire, president, called the meeting to order. The club members approved the minutes written by Kathryn Marshall, after one correction was made. Carol Perkins, treasurer, presented the 2020 budget and the treasurer reports for the months of November, December, January, and February. The budget and the reports were approved.
Marshall and Velda Norris presented a program on craft tips.
In the new business, the spring craft show was reviewed. The show is full and there is a waiting list. There are vacancies for booths in the summer craft show.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Boonslick Regional Library. The program will be presented by CASA. Refreshments will be served.
