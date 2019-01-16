The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Pettis County Courthouse in Sedalia. Roe v. Wade, the historic case in 1973 that legalized abortion in all 50 states, is arguably one of the most controversial and divisive cases in U.S. Supreme Court history.
Local pastors, community leaders, Boy Scouts, students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Sacred Heart School will lead the program.
