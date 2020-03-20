The Sedalia Trust Co. Building stood vacant for roughly 20 years, is being restored and put into use after being purchased by Construction Solutions & Consulting (CSC) Group LLC in July 2019.
The Trust Building, constructed in 1887, was damaged by fire in the late 1990s and then sustained years of water damage. Friends of the Sedalia Trust was founded in 2014 in an effort to save the building. The group spent $490,000 to clear and stabilize it.
CSC Group President Brian Smith said the company was looking for an office space after growing rapidly, doubling in size from 2019 to 2020. Smith for nearly 18 months before purchasing the building.
Initially, the fourth floor was supposed to be for CSC office space and the second and third floor for tenants but the company is considering using the third floor as well for its office space.
Smith explained the renovation of the Trust building was happening in two areas, one with the state and another was the construction portions of the project. Each area has phases. Phase one with the state was a generic plan of what the group was going to do with the building. That plan was submitted in October 2019.
CSC is in phase one of construction which is the demolition of the interior of the building.
“There is some stabilization of the attic structure that needs to be done,” Smith explained. “The phase is just demolitions of the remaining interior partitions from the fire, debris clean up and removal of unused piping systems and unused electrical systems, and collapsed fire sprinkler systems. All those things are being removed from the building.”
Phase two with the state was submitted mid January 2020. It consisted of a more detailed submission of drawings, architectural plans, things which might impact the historical nature of the building, etc. It is in review until roughly the end of March and then the state will make a decision on it in an undisclosed amount of time. Smith said CSC had a “very positive” meeting with the state March 10 to answer questions about their plans.
Phase two of construction, which CSC is getting close to starting, will be the removal and placement of all the new windows, renovation of the first floor and the fourth floor, the construction of the new elevator shaft on the north side of the building, and relocation of the emergency stairs.
The final phase of construction will be the completion of the other floors. Smith said all the windows in the building needed to be replaced which is the “single biggest dollar item” in the entire project.
“We have found a supplier who will make what we want, even those barrel windows,” Smith said. “These windows for the turrets are actually coming from a supplier in Arizona.
“It’s been the most difficult piece to find adequately to match those historic windows and meet the state criteria,” he added. “We wanted very robust, energy efficient windows so that single piece has been the biggest issue.”
Smith said the demolition is going well and a good surprise was found in the Beard Building located next to the Trust Building which was included with the purchase.
“There were a couple of pleasant surprises in the Beard building which was part of that package,” Smith said. “We found some intact tin ceilings that are stamped, an abundance of those that were hidden above a couple of false ceilings…We salvaged enough of those to do some cool things, not necessarily in the Trust Building, but the Beard Building.”
Smith said the plan was to make an opening between the two buildings in the first floor. Twenty feet of the front of the Beard Building will be kept while the rest will be torn down. That 20 feet will be converted into bathrooms for the first floor of the Trust Building since there aren’t any. The tin ceilings will be used to “tie age appropriate finishes between the two.”
Staying historically accurate while putting in modern day functions was a “balancing act” according to Smith.
“So our mission was, and we stated this clearly with the state before we ever bought it, was we want it to be aesthetically historical but we want it modern day functional including ADA compliance, engineering, fire protection exits, all of those life safety issues, those all being compliant with today's codes,” he explained.
CSC had to choose an era as its benchmark for the renovation. One era was from when the building was built in 1887 to the first renovation in 1928. The next was 1929 to the renovation in the 1980s and then the 1980s renovation to the building’s closing. The 1980s renovation is what is seen at the building today.
“In the 1800s to 1928 era the building actually only had three stories and there was a bigger basement,” Smith explained. “In 1928 they lowered the first floor to street level and added another level between the first and second floor and closed off the corner entrance and moved the main entrance to Ohio Street in 1928.
“It’s virtually impossible to go back to the original and you would lose a whole floor,” he continued. “We didn't like the 1980 renovation so we chose 1928 to 1980. There are no pictures of it except a foreclosure sale bill from 1939. We’re matching the 1928 renovation from a photo from 1939.”
Smith explained this will include closing off the Ohio Street entrance and moving it to the corner of the building again on West Fourth Street.
Another interesting feature of the building is a safe located on the first floor from when the building was used as a bank. CSC Group Office Manager Kathi Oster has been working on making informational videos about the building which can be viewed on the groups Facebook page. The plan right now is to convert the space into an area to show the building’s history which will feature the videos.
“It’s been really fun,” Oster said. “It’s interesting because that building is just so full of history and people who know those stories are in their 80s. I didn’t want those stories to die with that generation. It’s been really interesting to hear just some really wild things associated with that building.”
To view the videos and learn more about the building go to the groups Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2UnfY9z. To learn more about CSC Group visit their website at www.cscllcmo.com.
