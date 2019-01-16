Chelsea Ross and Michele Rupard will use their experience to help girls in grades 4-12 become better softball players at State Fair Community College’s softball winter camp Jan. 26 and 27 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
Hitting camp on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. is for grades 9-12 and from 10 a.m. to noon for grades 4-8. Pitching and catching camp on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon is for grades 9-12 and from noon to 2 p.m. for grades 4-8. Pitchers need to bring their own catcher.
Ross, former D1 pitcher at University of Northern Iowa, played professionally in Italy in 2017 and worked with the 2016 Netherlands National Team. She has been a hitting and pitching instructor for eight years. Rupard, three-time All-American at Central Methodist University, was awarded the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Catcher of the Year and Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2014. She is SFCC’s assistant softball coach and has more than three years of college coaching experience.
Hitting camp fee is $40 per student; pitching and catching camp is $50 per student. Attend both camps for $80. Register at sfccmoroadrunners.com/camps.
