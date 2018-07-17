The Cosplay for Hope Bike and Car Show will be hosted Saturday, July 28 at Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Dr. in Warrensburg. Cost is $15 per entry. Pathways, Missouri Missing, Survival House and several other organizations will be present, along with live music. Businesses are being sought to donate prizes, and organizers are seeking food vendors.
Proceeds benefit Cosplay for Hope, which supports suicide prevention and mental health awareness. For more information, contact Melvin Jones at 660-460-0616.
