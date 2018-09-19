Girls and adults are welcome to attend a Girl Scout registration night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at Liberty Park Shelter House No. 1. The fee is $25 and financial aid is available. If unable to attend, contact Cathy Maschmeyer at 877-312-4764 or cmaschmeyer@girlscoutsmoheartland.org or Debbie Busker at 660-281-5387.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Kristen Bell to throw ecstasy party?
- Alex Turner splits from model girlfriend
- Jamie Oliver uses an app to track his kids
- Roseanne Barr plans to leave the US to 'escape negativity'
- Charles Yeater’s fine Sedalia homes
- Time for society to discuss sexual assault
- Windsor Ambulance board continues funding talks
- Are you stroke-aware?
Most Popular
Articles
- 10 arrested in Pettis County theft investigation
- Sedalia man pleads guilty in Springfield death case
- Pettis County firefighter walk-out ends
- Smithton’s wait for new store ends
- Sedalia man captures national title in Sonic Skate Off Competition
- Fall brings promise of new business in Sedalia
- Sedalia trash, recycling cart delivery to begin
- Pettis County deputies make home burglary arrests
- Grupe leads Smith-Cotton to 47-26 win at Hickman
- Pettis County fire board president responds to firefighter walk-out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.