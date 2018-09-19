Girls and adults are welcome to attend a Girl Scout registration night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at Liberty Park Shelter House No. 1. The fee is $25 and financial aid is available. If unable to attend, contact Cathy Maschmeyer at 877-312-4764 or cmaschmeyer@girlscoutsmoheartland.org or Debbie Busker at 660-281-5387.

