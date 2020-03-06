It was a decision made 25 years ago that has helped to leave a lasting legacy on the lives of numerous Sedalia 200 students and the community in ways the founders of the Sedalia School District 200 Foundation possibly never envisioned.
Since its beginning in October 1995, the work of the foundation members to find ways the community could play a greater role in helping the Sedalia School District 200 enhance public education continues.
“The Sedalia School District Foundation has played an important role in supporting our students and staff members for a quarter of a century,” Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “It takes dedicated individuals to make any organization effective; Deidre Esquivel, Teri Paul, Paula Schupp and the rest of the board have worked continuously to connect Sedalia 200 alumni back to the district and to provide funds that create greater educational opportunities for our students.
“The Foundation only enhances and amplifies much of what we do in Sedalia 200,” he continued. “We are grateful for the Foundation’s work and look forward to its support continuing into the future.”
When the foundation was created the Sedalia School District was facing $1.3 million in budget cuts. At the time, former board members described making the cuts as a “very painful process.”
“Those who helped launch the foundation with the support of (then) Superintendent Bob Griffey wanted the nonprofit organization to be a way to extend educational tools to staff and offer scholarships to students,” current foundation board president Deidre Esquivel said. “Judi (Moore) was the MSBA (Missouri School Board Representative) at the time so she talked to other local districts to see if they had foundations. None did so the founding members began to talk with administrators and among themselves to begin the tedious task of filing the nonprofit status with the state.”
It was while attending the National School Board Convention in New Orleans that Moore first learned of school foundations which were a new concept at the time. Later she shared her workshop discussions with other school board members which ultimately led to the creation of the Foundation.
“Those who helped launch the foundation with the support of Superintendent Griffey wanted the nonprofit organization to be a way to extend educational tools to staff and offer scholarships to students,” Esquivel explained. “Members agree that it took forever for that process to happen and we’re lucky to have the assistance of board secretary Betty Blackwell.”
According to Esquivel early meetings were held in the office of Val Bloess where their visions for the Sedalia School District Foundation were formed. Working with no formal budget, the group of volunteer board members worked to begin forming programs and services to the students of the Sedalia 200 beyond the scope of the regular curriculum.
Shortly after the foundations incorporation, founding members enlisted the help of CPA Ron Toellner, and their first employee, retired school teacher Ruth Dale.
Esquivel commented Moore still remembers the early years trying to get the Foundation off the ground.
“Bob Wolfe, then President of Septagon, came to one of their meetings to give them a pep talk,” Esquivel said. “He told them that although funding would come slowly, he assured them ‘it will happen’ and to trust in the process. After the creation of each new scholarship Judi remarked the board would all say ‘Bob always told us it will happen’, and it did.”
In 1997 the very first scholarship was formed by the family of Eva Mothersbaugh, a teacher in the district who lost her life in a traffic accident. Twenty-five years later, it is still being awarded annually
By 2004, SSDF had created nine endowed funds totaling approximately $99,000 and managed eight scholarships. They also moved into more permanent office space on the second floor of US Bank’s main branch in Sedalia.
According to information provided by SSDF, the mini grant program started with dozens of requests and a total of three, $500 awards to present.
“Applications were poured over by board members at Best Western and every building applied,” Esquivel explained of the awards. “Today, applications are accepted twice a year, there are no dollar limits to the application. The program boasts a budget of over $10,000 annually.
“With the resources of the Smith Cotton Alumni Association, the scope of the foundation grew as it reached into Smith Cotton Alumni,” she continued. “The outreach to alumni includes publishing a lost if class reunions in the newsletter and on the website, as well as social media posts – complete with photos from old yearbooks – to recognize the class in the coming weeks before the reunion.”
In 2020, the Sedalia School District Foundation, working with education, business and community leaders, continues to pursue new and innovative ideas for public education
“We have great support from not only our community but the staff of the Sedalia 200,” Esquivel said. “(We) shared that knowledge with other districts asking how to create their own successful foundations.
“Former board member John Meehan said it best when he described how far we’ve come,” she continued. “We were at the cutting edge of the foundation scene, and we’ve used our knowledge to help other districts do the same.”
The Foundation currently manages over 38 scholarship funds that award over $50,000 annually to Sedalia 200 seniors to pursue additional education. With endowed funds topping over $1 million, hundreds of students have benefitted from these donor awards.
The Leave a Legacy program has generated over $55,000, alumni, friends and supporters have left their mark on SCHS through the purchase of black granite benches, plaques in the gymnasium and performing arts center, handmade ceramic leaves on the tree of knowledge in the student commons and brick pavers that form a patio near the entrance of the high school.
“During the coming year, as we mark our 25th anniversary our social media, website, and newsletter will bring you stories of how the Sedalia School District Foundation is making an impact for Sedalia 200 students,” Esquivel noted. “We are honored to celebrate the vision of the founders and to build upon that vision to meet the changing needs of the students within the District. We continue to focus on the importance of the students, at the center of our mission.”
