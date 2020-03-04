SFCC seeks comments on nursing programs
State Fair Community College is seeking comments from the public regarding its Practical Nursing (PN) and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) programs in preparation for a five-year site survey visit by the Missouri State Board of Nursing (MSBN) scheduled April 6-9, 2020, on the Sedalia, Eldon and Clinton campuses.
Please send comments by April 1, 2020, to the following contacts:
Tara Weber MSN, RN
Practical Nursing Program Director
State Fair Community College
3201 W. 16th St.
Sedalia MO 65301
Phone: (660) 596-7273
Email comments to tweber@sfccmo.edu
Allison Brosch, MSN, RN
Associate Degree Nursing Program Director
State Fair Community College
3201 W. 16th St.
Sedalia MO 65301
Phone: (660) 596-7396
Email comments to abrosch@sfccmo.edu
A team of surveyors from the Missouri State Board of Nursing will review SFCC’s PN and ADN programs to assure continued maintenance of minimum standards required for nursing programs. SFCC’s nursing programs have maintained MSBN approval since the college began offering the programs.
