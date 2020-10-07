On Oct. 7, team members from locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants came together in communities across the region to honor 45 police departments with a surprise delivery.
Every October, local McDonald’s restaurants invite law enforcement officers and community members together in their restaurants for National Coffee with a Cop day. This year, social distancing measures and closed lobbies prevented the gathering, so in lieu of a traditional event, restaurants delivered a mix of coffee, breakfast, or coupons straight to local law enforcement officers.
“Nothing could stop us from showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our officers make for our community,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Chuck Marshall.
Marshall and his sister Stephani Marshall-Rice own eight McDonald’s restaurants in the area, and their crew members delivered breakfast and coffee to local law enforcement officers in Sedalia, California, Centralia, Moberly and Warsaw.
