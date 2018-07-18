The following local students were recently named to the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Boonville: Jordan Xufuris.
Clinton: Benjamin Bellamy, Gehrig Taylor.
Holden: Suzanne Phillips.
Marshall: Jack Alsbach, Mary Elfrink.
Odessa: Samantha Cheney.
Warrensburg: Marie Shilbaya.
