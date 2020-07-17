Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Wallace Daniel Wayne, 32, to Tamalon Lynn Craig, 28, both of Sedalia;
Daniel Lee Clary, 48, to Julie Rose Miller, 49, both of Sedalia;
Dilbert Gail Clark Jr., 28, to Sheila Louise Wood, 33, both of Sedalia;
Larry Mark Waller, 64, to Lori Jewell Cave, 60, both of Sedalia;
Allen Scott Clark, 40, to Marina Vasilyevena Isayok, 33, both of Grain Valley;
Christopher Scott Trobaugh, 28, to Jessica Ann Roeder, 38, both of Sedalia;
Garrett Austin Hall, 26; to Kelsey Lynn Fahrmeier, 30, both of Smithton;
Zachary Franklin Dick, 22, to Holly Lee Rehmer, 20, both of Stover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.