Mayor John Kehde met with members of The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter Monday, Sept. 9 to announce their Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 14.
The Proclamation stated more than five million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, a common form of dementia that affects patients’ memory and other intellectual abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases.
Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging and while a majority of people affected by Alzheimer’s are 65 and older, up to 5% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s experienced symptoms while still in their 40s and 50s.
Over 450,000 participants worldwide participate annually in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in order to raise community awareness and funds to further the care and support for patients afflicted with Alzheimer’s and to continue research to eradicate the disease.
Kehde commend The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter for their efforts in organizing and promoting our local Walk to End Alzheimer’s event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.