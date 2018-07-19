Marlene Klepees will be the guest minister Sunday at Liberty Life Center Church, 1501 Driftwood Dr., during the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Klepees was born with cerebral palsy and by age 18 she was a quadriplegic with very diminished sight and speech. While at Mayo Clinic she cried out to God and was miraculously, instantaneously healed. Today she ministers across the country the message of healing and wholeness. She has appeared on the 700 Club, Sid Roth, and other televised ministries.
Child care is provided for children ages 5 and under. For more information, call 660-281-7404.
