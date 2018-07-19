Northwest Missouri State announces Spring graduates 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Stock photo Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The following local students recently graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Sedalia: Brett James Lang, Jessica Ione Rigdon, Traci Leigh Wisbey. Pilot Grove: Nathan Dean Beach. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Northwest Missouri State University Student Graduate Education University × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up for Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists loading... Latest News Sedalia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ Lay’s to debut new chips at Missouri State Fair Veal placed on Biletnikoff watch list SVAA opens new art show at Sedalia Country Club Odd Fellows sponsoring free entertainment First-round pick Smith still absent from Chicago Bears camp Deacons Notes: Clawson weighs in on kickoff and redshirt rule changes Rabalais: Is the SEC (L)East finally ready to measure up against the West once again? Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSedalian arrested on child sexual abuse chargesMissing Sedalia man declared deadSmithton man charged after murder-for-hire Facebook postMan charged with child abuse in belting of two girlsMan hurt in Pettis County deputy shooting cleared for courtAntonio Brown, Nike help ‘Destroy Doubt’ with 8-man MustangsSedalia losing Malone’s, gaining expansionsJapanese beetles plague Pettis County farmers, homeownersJuly 14 Police ReportsSedalia City Council approves thousands in public works purchases Images Videos CommentedDowntown TIF district growing with Lamy building addition (1)3 Sedalians indicted in major marijuana conspiracy case (1) Online Poll Do you plan to vote in the August primary election? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
