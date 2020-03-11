New Senior Pastor Bob Wauchope took pastorship of Maplewood Church last July and plans to add more community involvement to the church’s mission.
Maplewood’s former Pastor Eddie Brown retired in January 2018 and the church went a year and half without a pastor before obtaining Wauchope. Wauchope, originally from Elgin, Illinois, said Maplewood contacted him in late 2018 and asked to meet him.
He added at the time the church, which has 180 members, had developed a new mission statement “Engaging People, Discovering Jesus and Transforming Lives,” and he noted he planned follow through with its concept.
“I had been at the church … in Illinois for about eight years,” he said. “I was just praying about the next thing for us and Maplewood called me in December of 2018.
“We had a couple interviews by phone and met in St. Louis for lunch,” he continued. “It ended up that it worked out and it was a good fit for them and a good fit for us.”
Wauchope and his family, wife Laura, daughter Elizabeth and son Daniel have settled into Sedalia life and are enjoying living in the area. Laura works at Sumner Insurance Services, Elizabeth is a junior at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, and Daniel is a junior at Smith-Cotton High School.
Maplewood took a while to decide on a pastor, Wauchope said, because they “paused in the middle of the search to redo some things.”
“They kind of refocused what their vision in mission was, and a big part of that is just meeting needs in the community,” he noted.
“A lot of times churches say, 'we're good at this, so this is what we’re going to offer to the community,’” he continued. “Maplewood generally wants to meet the needs that are actually in the community.”
He added that as they talk to different people in the area, the church hopes to find out specific needs and provide strategies to help with needs.
Since beginning his pastorship, Wachope has joined the Pettis County Ministerial Association.
“I’ve always tried to be a part of local ministerial associations,” he said. “And get to know other pastors and work together with other churches.
“I think in doing that, you benefit the community in a really healthy way,” he added. “I wanted to be a part of that … Plus it helps me find out some of the needs that are in the community.”
Wauchope, who has a bachelor’s degree in pastoral studies and a master’s in divinity, said he would like the community to know Maplewood “loves being part of” Sedalia, Smithton and the local area.
“They genuinely care about people,” he said. “They do a lot of things to reach out in the local schools … They are very welcoming.”
Currently, Maplewood is “building a relationship” with the Smithton R-VI School District by providing volunteer services such as reading to children. Wauchope said they also hope to volunteer next fall at a school in Sedalia.
Wauchope said Maplewood’s ministries include a children’s ministry on Sunday morning, Awana Club on Sunday nights, Grow-Groups, and a ladies Bible study on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday nights.
For more information about Maplewood Church call Pastor Wauchope at 660-827-0532, visit the website at http://www.maplewood-church.com/ or like the Facebook page.
