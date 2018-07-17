The Robert Woolery Sr. Memorial Pow Wow will be hosted Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Friday’s dance will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a Gourd Dance at 1 p.m., Intertribal Dance from 3 to 5 p.m. and Grand Entry at 7 p.m. On Sunday, dancing will begin at 1 p.m. The Native American singing duo, Sayoni, will perform at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A Native American church service will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 660-826-5608 or 660-473-1634. The event is provided by the Native American Council for Cultural Awareness. Admission and parking are free.
