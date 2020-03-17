As a community Sedalia has made a commitment to care for those in need which continues during the COVID-19 outbreak across the state. With individuals over the age of 60 identified as a high risk group to possibly contract the virus three local agencies have announced plans to continue to see these residents are receiving meals if needed despite the facilities themselves being closed.
The Sedalia Senior Center remains closed to the public until at least March 31. All scheduled classes, activities and face-to-face services are postponed until at least April 15 according to the Public Information Officer for Care Connection for Aging Services Kaye Fair.
Only employees are allowed in the building.
“The center staff and volunteers still are delivering meals to homebound adults, and we temporarily will add older adults who need home meal delivery if they call the center and request it,” Fair said. “Home-delivered meals are available to people 60 and older.
“Sedalia Senior Center kitchen staff members always follow safe food handling guidelines of the National Restaurant Association ServSafe program,” she continued “In addition, they are spending extra time cleaning the kitchen and the rest of the center during the closure.”
People who need to be added to the home delivery routes should call 660-826-0713 24 hours in advance.
“We are doing our best to help our most vulnerable clients,” Head Cook and Center Coordinator Machele Thierfelder said. “We will keep up our home-delivered meals and add those people who often rely on our center dining room to have a good meal to our home-delivered meal routes.”
Care Manager Joy Guymon will be available to provide information and assistance via email (jguymon@goaging.org) or by calling the center.
Care Connection is also increasing its telephone reassurance program to help isolated older adults stay in touch with others. If individuals need to be added to the telephone reassurance list, call 1-800-748-7826 or email information@goaging.org.
Like the Senior Center the Open Door has closed their facility to the public temporarily following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are taking precautions so we can be as safe as possible,” Marketing and Development Director for Open Door Service Center, Inc. Tim Postuma explained. “We will no longer have the lobby open until further notice, we ask that you pull your vehicle through the awning and stay in your vehicle.
“Open Door employees will bring the food in boxes to your vehicle after a few questions,” he continued. “We appreciate everyone working with us during this time. If you are in need of food please remember the Open Door Soup Kitchen at 417 W. Pettis St. serves to go lunches at noon.”
Postuma noted the facility will continue to receive their weekly truck. They also have additional food that was donated by Tyson’s that will be distributed as well.
Open Door has requested assistance from the public for items they are in short supply of. Theorganization is in need of: Latex and non-Latex gloves, bleach, cans of Lysol, paper towels
and industry (heavy strength) boxes.
To make a donation of these goods or a monetary please drop the items off at
111 W. Sixth St. Individuals who would like to volunteer are asked to call 660-827-1613.
“While we are all affected by this in different ways Open Door is only as strong as the community itself and we rely heavily on your support throughout the year and even more so now,” Postuma said.
Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to seniors, the homebound and handicapped residents as they have for decades. For more information on receiving home delivered meals or to volunteer with the organization call 660-826-5039.
“At this point we will continue delivering meals,” Meals on Wheels Board of Directors Secretary–Treasurer Janice Engles said. “We have always practiced excellent, sanitary conditions and that will continue of course.
“We have no plans to shut down unless we are directed to by our food provider or the city or state,” she added. “I am choosing faith over fear.”
