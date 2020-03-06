Bill Chapman is one of the reasons that Team SCREAM, the Smith-Cotton High School competitive robotics program, will again be competing in the FIRST Robotics World Championships in April in Houston.
Chapman, a retired Sedalia Police officer, has been a volunteer mentor for Team SCREAM since its inception in 2013. He met Team SCREAM Head Coach Michael Wright a couple of years before that when Chapman was working at a BEST Robotics event at State Fair Community College. When Wright mentioned starting a robotics team at the high school, Chapman offered to help.
As an adult mentor for the team, Chapman’s role is to provide guidance and support for the students as they come up with the concept for their robot then build and program it.
“You learn by failure, so I let them get started and … I don’t tell them what to do, I just guide them,” he said.
While Chapman chimes in on engineering issues, his biggest impact on the team is in scouting other teams and helping develop game strategy. In FIRST Robotics competitions, random alliances of three teams must work together to outscore opposing alliances. With robots having different capabilities and driving teams having varying skill levels, knowing what your partners and opponents can do is vital to devising a successful game strategy.
“I watch every match at every event that we go to. I get to see a lot of robots,” Chapman said. He also pores over match videos posted online from competitions across the country to not only see how other robots perform but also how teams are playing that year’s game.
Senior Aaron Emery, head strategist for Team SCREAM, credits Chapman with convincing him to join the team as a freshman.
“Chappie is one of the best spokesmen we have,” Emery said. “He not only talks about Team SCREAM, but the importance of FIRST as a whole as he spreads what robotics is all about. … “He also is able to bring a smile to everyone's face on the team. He always asks you how your classes are and makes it his mission to make sure that everyone is doing good.”
Team SCREAM competed last weekend in the Greater Kansas City Regional in Lee’s Summit, advancing to the finals before its alliance came up short. However, the team received a wild card berth that will send it to the world championships in Houston again.
“We did very well,” Chapman said. “We want to do better; we want a better robot.”
With two more competitions on its calendar before heading to Houston, Team SCREAM and its mentors are discussing ways to improve.
“Little things – nothing big, a little bit on the strategy end,” Chapman said, noting that earning a spot at the championships is “very big, but we want to win. We want a (regional champions) blue banner. But we are not stressing, because we got our ticket punched. It is sort of a weight off our shoulders, but it doesn’t mean we are going to let up.”
While Chapman sees Team SCREAM providing hands-on training in mechanical engineering, leadership, mathematics, and other academic areas, “The team also gives some of these kids a family that they might not have outside of here. We get really close; we work together, eat together, we’re going to be traveling 16 hours together on a bus.”
Hayden Ellis, a Team SCREAM alum who graduated from S-C last year, was struck by how much passion Chapman has for the team and for students in general.
“He’s such a family-oriented person that he’s found a second family in Team SCREAM, and incorporates his actual family with his school family,” Ellis said. “Needless to say, he’s been a great role model.”
Engaging with students and helping them become problem solvers keeps Chapman coming back every year, but his favorite aspect of his role with Team SCREAM is “watching the kids learn, watching the light come on in their eyes when they realize that they are able to accomplish a task. They build a robot from scratch and when they are done, they are ecstatic.”
Chapman has provided meaningful lessons for the students he works with.
“Bill has taught me to never shoot yourself short,” Ellis said. “If you have a goal in mind, do everything you can to achieve that goal and (understand) the value of hard work.”
