State Fair Community College Dental Hygiene students and faculty made a difference for the people of Guatemala recently when they traveled abroad Jan. 17-26 to bring dental care to two areas.
Information provided by SFCC said senior Dental Hygiene students Lauren Dunham, of Warrensburg, Emily Biswell and Naomi Prather, both of Columbia, and junior student Destyni Speidel, of Lincoln, along with Dr. Andra Ferguson, SFCC’s Dental Hygiene program director, and Linda Hoffmann, adjunct faculty, participated and performed dental hygiene services in the cities of Cantel and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. The students and faculty raised their own funds for the trip.
Ferguson said from her office Thursday, the group joined Dr. Karen Rethmeyer, dental students from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and several practicing dentists. While in the country, the team provided oral health education and dental care. SFCC Dental Hygiene Advisory Board member Dr. Gary Groff coordinated the trip, which was an opportunity for learning and service for both SFCC students and faculty.
SFCC stated in a media release that the people of Guatemala have limited access to dental care. A majority are under the age of 20 and live in a country that faces dental health issues such as tooth decay, mouth abscesses, poor dental hygiene, periodontal disease, tooth loss, and lack of understanding about dental disease progression. Contributing to these conditions are poor food choices, water quality, lack of access to dental products, and lack of professional dental care.
During the trip, between 350 to 500 Guatemalans were helped by the dental hygiene outreach program.
“Even the patients we did not clean their teeth, we still provided fluoride, and brushing, homecare instructions, and oral hygiene instructions,” Ferguson said.
She added the students who participated were all interested in outreach programs.
“This was a teaching trip for the purpose of outreach, for underserved areas of the world,” she noted.
While in Guatemala, the students received college credit for participating.
“The students that went, they still had class and saw patients,” Ferguson said. “I and one other faculty member, Linda Hoffmann, went and we worked day and night while we were there.
“They saw eight to 12 patients a day in two different locations,” she continued. “One was at a school and one was at church.”
Four SFCC students traveled to Guatemala along with eight dental students from UMKC.
“(The trip) was open to any volunteer who wanted to come,” Ferguson noted. “The stipulation was they did have to raise their own funds.”
She added the trip was a great learning tool for the students.
“The college has learning outcomes, like objectives they want their graduates to meet and have accomplished by the time they graduate,” she said. “We met every single one of those in one trip.”
Ferguson said the students had to learn how to adapt and set up equipment, maintain sterilization and adjust to language and customs while adjusting to altitude changes. The area where they worked was in a mountainous region of Guatemala.
Although Ferguson hasn’t determined a location, she said she would like to take students abroad again next year.
