The State Fair Community College Spirit Squad will host a Glow Fit fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
The event begins with a boot camp led by Tanya Burton from 5:30 to 6 p.m.; Zumba led by Dana Goosen from 6:15 to 7 p.m.; and Pound with Vita Razumovsky from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Cost is $15 per person at the door, which opens at 5 p.m. Glow swag provided while supplies last. Proceeds benefit the SFCC Spirit Squad.
Participants can pre-register from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan 19 for $12 per person at the Get Fit Health Expo at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Dana Page, Spirit Squad head coach, at dpage1@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.